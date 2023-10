OBITUARY: Beatriz T. Jimenez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Beatriz T. Jimenez passed away on the evening of October 2, 2023. Jimenez was born on January 6, 1928, in Malaga, New Mexico, and was a lifelong resident of Presidio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Jimenez. She is also preceded in death by one of her four grandchildren, Karime Delgado Jimenez.

She is survived by children Maria Aida Nielsen (husband Paul Nielsen) and Arturo Jimenez (wife Teresa E. Jimenez); grandchildren Jennifer Jimenez, Chris Jimenez and Arturo Jimenez Jr.; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held in El Paso, Texas, on October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, located at 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue.