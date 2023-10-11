OBITUARY: Jose Jonell Rodriguez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jose Jonell Rodriguez, at the age of 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12:35 a.m.

Jonell was born to Ismael and Feliciana Rodriguez on February 3, 1952, in Fort Davis, Texas. He was the youngest of seven children. He was an alumnus of Fort Davis High School and Sul Ross State University. He worked as a talented carpenter for over 40 years. Jonell built homes from the ground up, specializing in roofing and tile work. His skills and education took him to travel the country for various jobs, but eventually settled at home in Fort Davis to work all over the tri-county area.

He truly lived life to the fullest through family and friend gatherings. He was a grill master, musician, comedian and storyteller. He enjoyed most cool Fort Davis evenings by sitting on the porch listening to music. Eventually he would end up inside playing his guitars to Santana, Chris Stapleton, Tejano music, and various other artists.

He is survived by his sisters Ana Garcia Alvarez, Eva Gomez, and his brother Ismael Jr. Rodriguez; his daughters Michelle Aguirre, Christyna Rodriguez, and Catryna Rodriguez; his grandchildren Jaylen Jimenez, Neo Jimenez, Aurian Aranda; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, sister Enedina “Nina” Carrasco and brothers Jack Rodriguez and Ruben Rodriguez.

Family and Friends are invited to his services on Oct. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis. Rosary is at 10 a.m. with Mass and burial to follow. A celebration of life reception will be held at the Saint Joseph’s Parish Hall preceding the burial. Per his request, “Don’t be sad when I am gone. Celebrate the good times.”