October 12 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

To the Editor:

On behalf of The Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who made Chinati Weekend 2023 possible. Donald Judd believed that art should be part of our everyday lives. Art shouldn’t be isolated from our activities; it should be right here with us. This sentiment is palpable during Chinati Weekend, when the foundation opens its doors to permanently installed works of art, new exhibitions, artist studios, films, performances, and conversations –– and the community joins. Thank you for sharing this place with us.

Thank you to the artists who participated in the 36th Annual Chinati Weekend: Porfirio Gutiérrez, whose exhibition Cosmos/Continuous Line is now on view; artist in residence Mike Crane; Sarah Crowner, whose work Chinati is honored to present for another year; performers Matt Haimovitz and Laura Gutierrez; Corinne Bailey Rae and her wonderful band; Jennifer Lane, David Hollander, Joe Cashiola and Carolyn Pfeiffer, who shared their film, Robert Irwin: A Desert of Pure Feeling. Thank you to curator Ingrid Schaffner and assistant curator Karina Salcido for their work at Chinati, which contributed meaningfully to the weekend’s program. And thank you to Bob and Nora Ackerley, Humanities Texas, Lindy Thorsen-Nagel, and Terry Mowers, whose generosity allowed Chinati to realize its newest exhibition, Cosmos/Continuous Line.

Chinati Weekend 2023 was generously supported by Cierto Tequila, Douglas Baxter, Suzanne Deal Booth, Gabe Catone and Bruce Cohen, Lori Chemla, Mike and Lee Cohn, J. Patrick Collins, Chad Dayton, Marcela and Miguel Fernandez, Cece and Mack Fowler, Franck Giraud, Sam Hamilton and Jennifer Chaiken, George Kelly, Courtney J. Martin, Karla Martínez de Salas, Celeste and Anthony Meier, Adam R. Rose and Peter R. McQuillan, Eric and Noelle Reed, Annabelle Selldorf, Sir Nicholas Serota, Richard Shiff, Marcela and José Noé Suro, Neil Subin, and Steven Volpe. Many thanks to each of you, especially the trustees of the Chinati Foundation (in bold).

Thank you to Aesop, Monika Bernstein, Cactus Liquors, Crowley Theater, Rob Crowley, Tim Crowley, Brian Espinoza, Faith Gay, Glazers, Hotel Saint George, INDUSTRIHAUS, Rambler, RGNY, Saint George Hall, and TAFT · DIAZ for supporting events throughout the weekend. Chinati would also like to extend a special thanks to Joey Benton and MUDLAB for their in-kind repair of the Judd-designed grill at Chinati’s Arena, as well as David Droese, Lance Raney, and Jordan Ford, who contributed funding to this restoration effort.

Chinati is grateful for the ongoing support of our members and friends, along with the contributions of the people of Marfa and Far West Texas. Thank you to Fatima Anaza, Lindsey Bathke, Sterry Butcher, Blaire Callaway, Mark Cash, Belinda Dominguez, Janet Enriquez, Nancy Francis, Rachel Gomez, Bianca Gonzalez, Griselda Hinojos, Tim Johnson, Jenny Laird, Lou Lambert, Alex Marks, Eliseo Martinez, Jim Martinez, Linda Ojeda, Mia Valentini, Sarah Vasquez and Saul Vazquez for your significant participation. And a sincere thank you to Rainer Judd, Flavin Judd, Richard Griggs, and the entire staff at Judd Foundation for their support of the weekend.

Chinati’s educational and public programming is supported with generous grants from the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, Hill Art Foundation, Humanities Texas, John Wesley Foundation, Milton & Sally Avery Arts Fund, Prentice Farrar Brown and Alline Ford Foundation, Pulitzer Foundation, Rosenthal Family Foundation, Ruth Stanton Foundation, Start Small Foundation, Still Water Foundation, Susan Vaughan Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Brown Foundation, The City of Marfa, The Cowles Charitable Trust, The Donald and Carole Chaiken Foundation, The George and Mary Josephine Hamman Foundation, The Hearst Foundations, The Kraus Family Foundation, The Mellon Foundation, The Permian Basin Area Foundation, The Sarofim Foundation, Tillapaugh Public History Fund of Permian Basin Area Foundation, Warren Skaaren Charitable Trust. Chinati Weekend programming, in particular, was made possible in part with support from Marfa City Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Caring for and sharing Chinati would not be possible without the contributions of our staff, who work hard all year and who worked incredibly hard to make this weekend a reality. Many thanks to our exceptional docents and guards: Shea Carley, Tamara Carrasco, Elizabeth Davis, John Ehrke, Mo Eldridge, Melissa Firmin, JD Garcia, Anne Gleason Pitts, Dana Goolsby, Walker Guinnee, Glen Hanson, Kyp Hinojos, Tenessa Hinojos, Lauren Jablonski, Alex Kamelhair, Kat McKenna, Natalie Melendez, Socorro Mena, Kat O’Malley, Dillon Orr, Rory Parks, Adri Pineda, Jen Rowles, Sam Schonzeit, Matt Scobey, Ben Shurley, Prepney Torres, Melissa Urness, Irlanda Vargas, and Janayah Villa. Thank you to our terrific interns: Dee Campos and Logan Smith. Thank you to Marella Consolini, without whose steadfast commitment this weekend would not have been possible. And thank you to my wonderful colleagues: Tobin Becker, Luci Bockelie, Julie Carey, Sylvana Diaz, Rowdy Dugan, Malinda Galindo, Regina Gutierrez, Sandra Hinojos, Hannah Lange, Robert Lara, Miguel Leyva, Hannah Marshall, Stephen Martin, Sam Riehl, Michael Roch, Jerram Rojo, Luis Sígala Bueno, Shelley Smith, and Edsel Vana. I feel lucky to work with such a talented and considerate group.

All of us at Chinati look forward to welcoming you back soon!

With appreciation,

Caitlin Murray, Director