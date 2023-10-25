Presidians to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos next week

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Next week, community members have plenty to look forward to with a packed calendar of events. Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, and over the following two days friends and family will reunite across the region for Día de los Muertos. There’s something for everyone on this partial listing of events.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28-29

Downtown Presidio will get a little spookier this year with a haunted house hosted by Silverio Escontrias and Maritza Armendariz. Each night’s event is two hours long and is kid-friendly. Attendees are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for food, fun and prizes. Entry is $5; food will be sold separately.

Event to be held Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 308 W O’Reilly Street. Call 432-258-3023 for more information.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

The Presidio Public Library will be hosting its annual Halloween costume contest, judged by representatives from the Consulado de México and the City of Presidio. There will be plenty of candy for everyone.

Contest will begin at 5 p.m, but latecomers can still come for treats until 6 p.m.

Presidio’s Young Life — a Christian club for teenagers — will be hosting a special Halloween edition of their regular meetings. Youngsters are encouraged to wear costumes, but don’t have to wear one to attend the celebration.

Event to be held 7:13 p.m. at the Presidio Activities Center.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

The Presidio Stockyards will host their annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween bash on Tuesday for Presidio kids and their families. Everyone is invited to bring a chair to enjoy free hot dogs; beverages are BYOB. Businesses, clubs and individuals hoping to hand out treats are encouraged to sign up in advance and volunteers to help take down the event are much appreciated.

Set up starts at 5 p.m. and is first come, first served. If you want to sign up to hand out candy or have any questions about the event, call Iris Galindo at 432-634-5880.



WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1-2

Presidio’s branch of the Consulado de México will be hosting a celebration for Día de Los Muertos. Starting on Monday, October 30, community members are encouraged to bring a picture of a departed loved one to add to the consulate’s altar, which will be constructed by students from Presidio and Ojinaga. Later in the week, the consulate will host a courtyard celebration around the altar with traditional treats pan de muerto and champurrado.

Photos accepted starting Monday, October 30. Celebration Wednesday and Thursday, October 1 and 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ofrenda will be on view 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.