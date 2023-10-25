Sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

CROSS-COUNTRY

Marfa’s standout cross-country runner, Francisco Rosas, qualified for the UIL State Cross-Country Championships with a time of 17:51.77, and an incredible overall fourth-place finish at the Regional Meet Tuesday morning.

Rosas, a junior on the Shorthorn cross-country team, has consistently ran well with improvements at each meet throughout the season. As a qualifier, Rosas will represent Marfa at the state meet, which is the first time Marfa has sent a male participant to the contest since in eight years, which was last done by Josue Gabriel Aguilar in 2015.

Marfa’s boys team finished with an overall team finish of seventh place, while the girls team ended with an 11th place team finish.

VOLLEYBALL

MISD’s volleyball team heads into Thursday’s match-up against Buena Vista with district champion opportunities on the line. The team is currently riding a three game win streak into this match and can force a tie for first with a win over BV. Marfa reached this point with a thrilling 5 set win over Fort Davis last week with the hometown crowd fueling Marfa’s leading attacker, Maryfer Martinez. Martinez currently leads the team in kills for the season and the team will rely heavily on the junior middle blocker, along with teammate Raven Martinez, and setter Ava Flores.

Defensively, Zoe Salgado continues to provide timely digs and saves for the Lady Horns as the team’s defensive specialist, while Loretta Rivera and Itzel Urrutia continue to provide timely blocks and kills at the net. The first set will begin at 6 p.m. at the Shorthorn Gym, with JH playing at 5 p.m. With a win on Thursday, the Lady Horns will enter tournament play for seeding at Balmorhea on Saturday against Buena Vista and Fort Davis. With a loss, Marfa will be seeded third heading into the playoffs.

FOOTBALL

The Van Horn Eagles football team shutout the Shorthorns in the district opener last Friday at Martin Field by the score of 46-0, which now sends Marfa into a 0-1 start to district play. Marfa worked to break through the Eagles stifling defense with several good runs, but was unable to break into the endzone, leading to their shutout loss of the season. The Shorthorns now head to Fort Davis to take on the Indians and hope to play spoiler at the FD Homecoming game. The team continues to show tremendous growth this year and hopes to give a hard push to enter the playoffs. Kick off time Friday is at 7:30 p.m.