ELECTION DAY Voting Times and Locations

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — On Tuesday Texas voters will get to cast their ballots for or against 14 amendments to the state Constitution lawmakers passed as bills during the most recent legislative session.

The Texas Constitution, written in 1876, limits lawmaker changes without a popular vote and has been amended over 500 times. State-wide ballot measures involve property tax relief, the creation of a state water fund, expansion of internet access, addition of more state parks, prohibition of a wealth tax and more.

The full list of constitutional amendments can be found on the secretary of state’s website and a pro/con voting guide provided by the League of Women Voters of Texas, a nonpartisan nonprofit, can be found on their website. The state’s $30 billion surplus is funding many of the initiatives, meaning they do not involve new taxes.

Early voting for the November 7 constitutional amendment election ran from October 23 to November 3. An overview of a handful of the amendments and how they could impact the tri-county region can be found on The Big Bend Sentinel’s website.

Presidio County

Election Day voting in Marfa will be held at the Presidio County Courthouse and in Presidio at the Presidio Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brewster County

Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Assembly of God Fellowship Hall across from Alpine High School for Precinct 1, Judge Val Clark Beard Conference Room for precincts 2 and 8, Marathon Community Center for Precinct 3, Alpine Civic Center for Precinct 4 and Red Pattillo Community Center for precincts 5, 6 and 7.

Jeff Davis County

Election Day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jeff Davis County Community Center for precincts 1, 2 and 3, The Valentine Community Building for Precinct 4 and The Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church for Precinct 5.