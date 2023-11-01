Hundreds turn out for 3rd annual Presidio Stockyard ‘Trunk or Treat’

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — On Tuesday night, a huge crowd of families from Presidio and Ojinaga turned out for the Presidio Stockyard’s annual Halloween “Trunk or Treat” extravaganza. Local officials and business owners doled out sweet treats while youngsters tired themselves out in a spooky bouncy castle and competed for prizes in themed carnival games.

Post-pandemic, event organizer Iris Galindo and her husband Samuel Sanchez have opened their gates to families looking to trick or treat in one convenient location. “It’s about giving back to the community,” she said. “Especially for the little ones who will remember this.”

Manuela Avila and Jeremy Velasquez of the Pink Flamingo were one of a handful of local businesses and officials that handed out treats alongside their son, who was celebrating his second Halloween. “It’s always fun to participate and be part of the community,” she said.

Galindo estimated that between 500 and 600 people showed up to the event. Gates opened at 6:30 p.m., and candy ran out shortly after. Next year, she is hoping to get twice as many candy-purveyors to meet the demand of pint-sized princesses, pirates, UFOs and other kids in colorful costumes.

Despite the large crowd, she wanted to maintain a cozy, hometown feel. “Presidio is very small,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody, it’s like a family.”