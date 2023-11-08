Sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

Cross-country

Francisco Rosas placed 20th at the UIL State Cross-Country Meet with a time of 17:46.1, landing him just a few spots away from a medal at the state championship in a field of 146 runners. Rosas said he was proud of his finish, but vows to remain hungry for another appearance next year at the meet.

Football

The Shorthorns football team was unable to overcome Buena Vista’s high powered offense last week, forcing Marfa to miss the state playoffs for the seventh straight year, but not before the team made some noise in the football world with the best record they’ve had in nearly a decade. The 6-52 loss to the Longhorns brought the Shorthorns record to 7-3 for the season, and next year’s unit brings back numerous starters on the 2024 roster with the team already hitting the off-season with a promise to make the playoffs under a new UIL realignment for the 2024 season.

Photos:

Volleyball

The Lady Horns received numerous post-season honors:

Co-offensive MVP: Maryfer Martinez

Newcomer of the Year: Zoey Salgado

Outstanding Setter: Ava Flores

Utility Player of the Year: Raven Martinez

First Team All-District: Loretta Rivera

Second Team All-district: Itzel Urrutia

Second Team All-district: Dariela Munoz

Honorable Mention: Madison Cash