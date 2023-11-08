Presidio cross-country finishes 11th at state meet

November 8, 2023 552 PM
PRESIDIO – Last weekend, the Blue Devils cross-country team celebrated another successful year. On Friday, they competed at the state UIL meet and celebrated an 11th place finish. Individual results below:
1 – Eduardo Flores (senior); overall place 28
2 – Sebastian Franco (junior); overall place 53
3 – Jesus Sanchez (junior); overall place 60
4 – Jose Bustamante (freshman); overall place 66
5 – Aidan Smaniego (freshman); overall place 94
6 – Jose Dominguez (junior); overall place 96
7 – Bruce Levario (junior); overall place 108