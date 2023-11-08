Presidio cross-country finishes 11th at state meet

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO – Last weekend, the Blue Devils cross-country team celebrated another successful year. On Friday, they competed at the state UIL meet and celebrated an 11th place finish. Individual results below:

1 – Eduardo Flores (senior); overall place 28

2 – Sebastian Franco (junior); overall place 53

3 – Jesus Sanchez (junior); overall place 60

4 – Jose Bustamante (freshman); overall place 66

5 – Aidan Smaniego (freshman); overall place 94

6 – Jose Dominguez (junior); overall place 96

7 – Bruce Levario (junior); overall place 108