Presidio cross-country finishes 11th at state meet

Blue Devils cross country celebrated an 11th place finish at the state meet last weekend. Photo by Alonzo Samaniego.
By Big Bend Sentinel

November 8, 2023 552 PM

PRESIDIO – Last weekend, the Blue Devils cross-country team celebrated another successful year. On Friday, they competed at the state UIL meet and celebrated an 11th place finish. Individual results below: 

1 – Eduardo Flores (senior); overall place 28 

2 – Sebastian Franco (junior); overall place 53

3 – Jesus Sanchez (junior); overall place 60 

4 – Jose Bustamante (freshman); overall place 66

5 – Aidan Smaniego (freshman); overall place 94

6 – Jose Dominguez (junior); overall place 96

7 – Bruce Levario (junior); overall place 108

