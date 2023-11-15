El Cosmico hosts Friendsgiving benefiting the Marfa Food Pantry

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Locals took shelter from an overcast fall afternoon this past Sunday to break bread for a Friendsgiving fundraiser benefiting the Marfa Food Pantry hosted by El Cosmico at the USO Building.

The event yielded 125 attendees and four boxes full of canned goods totaling around 100 pounds. El Cosmico has raised $8,600 in donations for the food pantry this year and hopes to reach a goal of $10,000 by the end of the year.

Local restaurants including Convenience West, The Sentinel, Margaret’s, Alta Marfa, Big Sandy, Bordo, The Riata and Waterstop donated dishes, drinks and desserts for the community meal. Musical guests for the afternoon included local favorites Primo y Beebe and a DJ set by Sweetheart of the Radio.

Marfa Food Pantry Director Genevieve Bassham said she was pleased with the turnout, variety of dishes offered and the chance to get together with old friends.

“I really enjoyed it, seeing a lot of people that I haven’t seen for a long time,” said Bassham.

She said she was appreciative of the El Cosmico team and food pantry volunteers who helped put the event together. The food pantry plans to give out Thanksgiving turkeys this week during its regular distribution, said Bassham, and will utilize the donated canned goods soon.

“It’s a big help for the Marfa Food Pantry because we give a lot of canned goods,” said Bassham.

Kendall Craig, El Cosmico’s director of development and community, said the spirit of the Friendsgiving is in keeping with the business’ long history of supporting local nonprofits and hosting community events.

“Friendsgiving in support of the Marfa Food Pantry is an event that El Cosmico is proud to host for the second year,” said Craig. “It really brings the businesses of Marfa together to support a great cause.”

Canned goods and checks made out to The Marfa Food Pantry may be dropped off at El Cosmico’s front desk, and donations may also be made online at marfafoodpantry.com.

Additional Photos: