Free community dinner on Thanksgiving

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Convenience West BBQ and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will continue their tradition of serving a free community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. Father Mike Wallens will offer a Celebration of Thanksgiving at 10:30 a.m. at Convenience West followed by dinner served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to share a meal of thanksgiving with friends, neighbors and visitors. Convenience West, 1411 West San Antonio St. in Marfa, will provide their award-winning barbecue and smoked turkey. You are welcome to bring a side dish, dessert or donation for the Marfa Food Pantry. Or just bring yourself.Everyone is welcome.

For more information please call 214-862-7292 or 432-386-2433.