Marfa

Free community dinner on Thanksgiving

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

November 15, 2023 559 PM

MARFA — Convenience West BBQ and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will continue their tradition of serving a free community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23. Father Mike Wallens will offer a Celebration of Thanksgiving at 10:30 a.m. at Convenience West followed by dinner served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to share a meal of thanksgiving with friends, neighbors and visitors. Convenience West, 1411 West San Antonio St. in Marfa, will provide their award-winning barbecue and smoked turkey. You are welcome to bring a side dish, dessert or donation for the Marfa Food Pantry. Or just bring yourself.Everyone is welcome.

For more information please call 214-862-7292 or 432-386-2433.

Related

MISD announces honor roll and perfect attendance for 2nd grading period of school year

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

El Cosmico hosts Friendsgiving benefiting the Marfa Food Pantry

By Mary Cantrell

 

City of Marfa announces first round of HOT grant recipients

By Mary Cantrell

 