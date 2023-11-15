Local Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists offer Chronic Wasting Disease testing

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — Local biologists with Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) are currently collecting Chronic Wasting Disease samples from road-killed and hunter-harvested deer and elk.

Landowners, hunters and visitors to the region can call a TPWD biologist if they come across a road-killed or harvested deer or elk they would like to have tested for the disease.

Chronic Wasting Disease is fatal and contagious among deer and elk populations. Hundreds of cases have been confirmed since the disease was initially discovered to be present in Texas in 2012. Symptoms may take a while to develop and may not be apparent until the final months of the disease.

The tri-county area is not currently a mandatory testing zone, but continual surveillance is important to ensure the local deer populations remain disease-free.

For more information on Chronic Wasting Disease, visit tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/diseases/cwd/. To find your local wildlife biologist, visit pwd.texas.gov/landwater/land/technical_guidance/biologists/