MISD announces honor roll and perfect attendance for 2nd grading period of school year

By Big Bend Sentinel

November 15, 2023 559 PM

MARFA –– Marfa ISD is proud to announce the following students earned a place on the A honor roll, A-B honor roll, or perfect attendance for the second grading period of the year. 

A Honor Roll

9th Grade: Vanessa Diaz, Mateo Meza, Dariela Munoz, Belen Soto Torres 

10th Grade: Amaya Gomez

11th Grade: Francisco Rosas

12th Grade: Annalise “Jack” Marquez, Isaac Nunez

 

A-B Honor Roll

6th Grade: Fabian Marquez, Francisco Munoz, Rayleeah Rodriguez, Mariela Rojas, Adrian Salgado-Tarr, Giovanni Van Etten, Alayna Vasquez 

7th Grade: Jonea Acosta, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Jerika Rodriguez

8th Grade: Josaul Baeza, Alberto Salgado, Diego Sanchez, Zoe Tolliver, John Anthony Van Etten, Alexis Villela

9th Grade: Jose Munoz-Bueno, Giselle Torres, Flavio Udave

10th Grade: Piper Donaldson, Ava Flores, Messiah Licon, Raven Martinez, Ricardo Ramos, Sara Salgado

11th Grade: Derick Campos, Marisa Hernandez, Tenessa Hinojos, Diego Jurado

12th Grade: Esdras Flores, Taylynn Licon, Ana Longoria-Morales, Eric Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Fernanda Rivera

 

Perfect Attendance

6th Grade: Ty Bejaran, Francisco Munoz

7th Grade: Koda Button, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Tayvian Valenzuela

10th Grade: Ismael Davila, Ricardo Ramos

11th Grade: Diego Jurado, Francisco Rosas

12th Grade: Annalise Marquez

