MISD announces honor roll and perfect attendance for 2nd grading period of school year

November 15, 2023 559 PM
MARFA –– Marfa ISD is proud to announce the following students earned a place on the A honor roll, A-B honor roll, or perfect attendance for the second grading period of the year.
A Honor Roll
9th Grade: Vanessa Diaz, Mateo Meza, Dariela Munoz, Belen Soto Torres
10th Grade: Amaya Gomez
11th Grade: Francisco Rosas
12th Grade: Annalise “Jack” Marquez, Isaac Nunez
A-B Honor Roll
6th Grade: Fabian Marquez, Francisco Munoz, Rayleeah Rodriguez, Mariela Rojas, Adrian Salgado-Tarr, Giovanni Van Etten, Alayna Vasquez
7th Grade: Jonea Acosta, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Jerika Rodriguez
8th Grade: Josaul Baeza, Alberto Salgado, Diego Sanchez, Zoe Tolliver, John Anthony Van Etten, Alexis Villela
9th Grade: Jose Munoz-Bueno, Giselle Torres, Flavio Udave
10th Grade: Piper Donaldson, Ava Flores, Messiah Licon, Raven Martinez, Ricardo Ramos, Sara Salgado
11th Grade: Derick Campos, Marisa Hernandez, Tenessa Hinojos, Diego Jurado
12th Grade: Esdras Flores, Taylynn Licon, Ana Longoria-Morales, Eric Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Fernanda Rivera
Perfect Attendance
6th Grade: Ty Bejaran, Francisco Munoz
7th Grade: Koda Button, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Tayvian Valenzuela
10th Grade: Ismael Davila, Ricardo Ramos
11th Grade: Diego Jurado, Francisco Rosas
12th Grade: Annalise Marquez