MISD announces honor roll and perfect attendance for 2nd grading period of school year

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– Marfa ISD is proud to announce the following students earned a place on the A honor roll, A-B honor roll, or perfect attendance for the second grading period of the year.

A Honor Roll

9th Grade: Vanessa Diaz, Mateo Meza, Dariela Munoz, Belen Soto Torres

10th Grade: Amaya Gomez

11th Grade: Francisco Rosas

12th Grade: Annalise “Jack” Marquez, Isaac Nunez

A-B Honor Roll

6th Grade: Fabian Marquez, Francisco Munoz, Rayleeah Rodriguez, Mariela Rojas, Adrian Salgado-Tarr, Giovanni Van Etten, Alayna Vasquez

7th Grade: Jonea Acosta, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Jerika Rodriguez

8th Grade: Josaul Baeza, Alberto Salgado, Diego Sanchez, Zoe Tolliver, John Anthony Van Etten, Alexis Villela

9th Grade: Jose Munoz-Bueno, Giselle Torres, Flavio Udave

10th Grade: Piper Donaldson, Ava Flores, Messiah Licon, Raven Martinez, Ricardo Ramos, Sara Salgado

11th Grade: Derick Campos, Marisa Hernandez, Tenessa Hinojos, Diego Jurado

12th Grade: Esdras Flores, Taylynn Licon, Ana Longoria-Morales, Eric Martinez, Samantha Martinez, Fernanda Rivera

Perfect Attendance

6th Grade: Ty Bejaran, Francisco Munoz

7th Grade: Koda Button, Ulises Estrada, Seth Nunez, Tayvian Valenzuela

10th Grade: Ismael Davila, Ricardo Ramos

11th Grade: Diego Jurado, Francisco Rosas

12th Grade: Annalise Marquez