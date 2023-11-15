OBITUARY: Mary Ann Donaldson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Mary Ann Donaldson born March 25, 1937, of Marfa, Texas, died in her sleep on October 28, 2023. She was married to Bobby Lee Donaldson Sr., ex-mayor and owner of ABC Pump and Hardware of Marfa, who preceded her in death. They had lived and worked in the Marfa community since 1961. Mary Ann, as her friends called her, was manager of the First Savings and Loan in both the Marfa and Alpine branches from the ‘70s through the ‘90s. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church since moving there in the ‘60s.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby, in 2012 and her oldest son, Alan Wayne Donaldson of Chula Vista, California, in 2019. Other members of her family that have passed are her parents, Floyd Herren Fillpot and Thelma Vetula Fillpot of Satanta, Kansas, along with six brothers and three sisters all originally from Kansas.

Survivors include: one daughter, Cheryl Donaldson-Prausa, and two sons, Bobby “Lee” Donaldson Jr. and Charles “Chuck” Ray Donaldson, all of Marfa; five grandchildren: Jeremy Bouska of Raleigh, North Carolina; April Donaldson-Flores and Kelly Donaldson-Evans from the Houston area, Bobby Lee Donaldson III of Gardendale, Texas; and Kaela Marie Donaldson of Marfa; 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called Mary Ann their “Mimi”; one sister, Carolyn Sue Webber of Satanta, Kansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was loved and respected by all she came in contact with and she never stopped giving to others, so may our mother, wife, grandma “Mimi,” sister and friend — rest in peace with our Father and Son above!

Services will be on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Marfa.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.