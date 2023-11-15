OBITUARY: Ramon Renteria

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ramon Renteria, a veteran reporter and columnist for The El Paso Times, who covered local news, politics, education, and culture for more than four decades, died on Friday, November 3, 2023, at his home in El Paso, Texas. He was 75.

Renteria was born on July 12, 1948, in Valentine to Felipe and Epimenia Renteria. He graduated from Valentine High School in 1966 and attended Sul Ross State College in Alpine and the University of Texas at El Paso. After a summer job at a newspaper in El Centro, California, he joined The Clovis News-Journal in New Mexico as a staff writer in 1970. He was hired at The El Paso Times in 1975 and eventually rose to become a senior reporter and editor. He won several awards for his investigative reporting and feature writing, including the Guillermo Martinez-Marquez Award presented by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the Texas State Teachers Association School Bell Awards, and the Texas Headliners Foundation Charles E. Green Journalism Awards. He also mentored many young journalists who went on to successful careers in the media industry.

Renteria was known for his passion, professionalism and integrity as a reporter, as well as his generosity and humor as a person. He covered a wide range of topics, from local government and education to arts and entertainment and human interest stories. He had a talent for finding and telling stories that mattered to the community. He was respected and admired by sources, colleagues, and readers alike.

Renteria also cherished his time away from interviews and deadlines. His pastimes included listening to music, reading, regional road trips, outdoor cooking and trying to grow a garden. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, his dogs, and especially his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Renteria is survived by his wife of 52 years, Noemi Renteria; his mother-in-law, Estella Barraza; his daughters, Noelia Renteria and Ana Renteria; his son-in-law, Ben Ortega; his son, Javier Renteria, his daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Fernandez; and his granddaughters, Stefani, Lluvia, Cielo, Camila, Melanie and Julieta.

Services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Mission on November 11, 2023 in Valentine.

The family also expresses gratitude to the professionals at University Medical Center and Armonia Hospice Care. Thank you for having the courage to become healers. Thank you for having the compassion to become helpers.

Online condolences may be left at: www.heritagefuneralhome.com

Services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn.