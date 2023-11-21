Sports

Basketball updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

Lady Horns competed in Comstock Monday afternoon and won with a score of 36-22 over their opponents. Photo courtesy of Marfa ISD Athletics.
By Linda Ojeda

November 21, 2023 451 PM

MARFA –– The Shorthorns hosted Fort Hancock Friday afternoon at Marfa Shorthorn Gym, and although a strong effort by both teams, Marfa came up short against the visiting team. 

For the Lady Horns, Maryfer Martinez led all scores for Marfa with 6 points, while Marissa Hernandez and Ava Flores chipped in with 4 points each. The Mustangs got off to a fast start and Marfa was unable to chip away at their lead, making the final 19-50.

Marfa’s boys team battled back and forth with Fort Hancock and the game eventually came down to one point, with 1 second left on the clock, seeing the Horns fall by a score of 35-36. Marco Ruiz had a strong performance with numerous rebounds, critical baskets, and made free throws, while Dustin Martinez led all scores with 15 points, including 3 three-pointers.

Monday afternoon, the Shorthorns basketball teams traveled to Comstock and the trip ended with the Lady Horns picking up a decisive 36-22 win, while the Shorthorns were in a seesaw battle with the home team and eventually dropped that match-up, 27-48. Leading scorers for the Lady Shorthorns were Loretta Rivera (9 points), Ava Flores (8 points) and Liani Salcido (7 points).

Senior Marco Ruiz competed against Fort Hancock last week. Photo courtesy of Marfa ISD Athletics.

Senior Marco Ruiz and sophomore Alejandro Rodriguez competed against Fort Hancock in Marfa last week. Photo courtesy of Marfa ISD Athletics.

