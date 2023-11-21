Basketball updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA –– The Shorthorns hosted Fort Hancock Friday afternoon at Marfa Shorthorn Gym, and although a strong effort by both teams, Marfa came up short against the visiting team.

For the Lady Horns, Maryfer Martinez led all scores for Marfa with 6 points, while Marissa Hernandez and Ava Flores chipped in with 4 points each. The Mustangs got off to a fast start and Marfa was unable to chip away at their lead, making the final 19-50.

Marfa’s boys team battled back and forth with Fort Hancock and the game eventually came down to one point, with 1 second left on the clock, seeing the Horns fall by a score of 35-36. Marco Ruiz had a strong performance with numerous rebounds, critical baskets, and made free throws, while Dustin Martinez led all scores with 15 points, including 3 three-pointers.

Monday afternoon, the Shorthorns basketball teams traveled to Comstock and the trip ended with the Lady Horns picking up a decisive 36-22 win, while the Shorthorns were in a seesaw battle with the home team and eventually dropped that match-up, 27-48. Leading scorers for the Lady Shorthorns were Loretta Rivera (9 points), Ava Flores (8 points) and Liani Salcido (7 points).