OBITUARY: Humberto Hernandez Jr

By Big Bend Sentinel

Humberto Hernandez Jr., 59, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Humberto was born in San Benito, Texas, to Petra De Leon Hernandez and Humberto Hernandez.

Humberto was preceded in death by his father, Humberto Hernandez. He is survived by his wife, Francisca Hernandez; his mother Petra De Leon Hernandez, his son Humberto Hernandez III (Heather); his son Samuel Hernandez (Desire); his daughter Amy Hernandez (Brandon); his son Frank Marquez; his daughter Felicia Irvin (Antonio); his daughter Marissa Marquez (William); and his daughter Ashley Marquez (Bernardo); his brothers Marco Antonio Hernandez (Mary), Hector Manuel Hernandez (Margarita), Jose Simon Hernandez (Diane), Daniel Hernandez (Frances); his sisters Diana Hernandez, Araceli Arcos (Misael), Joanna Hernandez (Danny) and Maribel Torres (Jesus); his 14 grandchildren, Arielle Hernandez, Lukas Carrillo, Audrina Castro, Nariah Briones, Emery Briones, Adrián Márquez, Javon Tabor, Kenia Tabor, Ayven Pippen, Josiah Irvin, Anna Irvin, Julian Justiniano, AJ Justiniano and Abelardo Guillén.

Visitation, a Rosary and funeral Mass were held on November 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMartin.com for the Hernandez family.