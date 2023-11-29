November Dispatches from MISD Journalism Class

By Big Bend Sentinel

New counselor joins MISD staff

By Isaiah and Messiah

Marfa High School welcomed a new staff member on November 1. His name is Mr. Natividad, and he is our new student success coordinator. He is also a Marfa High School graduate from the Class of 1994. Prior to working here at Marfa ISD, Mr. Natividad worked at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, and at Angelo State University for six years. At ASU, Mr. Natividad taught in the Communications Department, with an emphasis on oral presentation.

The first question we asked him was how had enjoyed his first week here on campus and what brought him back to Marfa. He said, “[My first week] was really good. I’m so happy to be back, and it’s good to see how the campus has changed. What brought me here was the opportunity to work with students at a younger age. I’ve been working at a college education level for a long time now. I want to help students get prepared for college instead of trying to help them catch up when they are already in college. This job gives me the opportunity to work with the junior high and high school students.”

The next question we asked was if there’s anything that he was looking forward to now that he is a part of our school. He said he’s looking forward to “being able to give back to the community. I know Marfa. When I was here, the community was a big part of the school. I know Marfa’s changed a lot since I left, but I’d like to see the community come together again and rally around the school so we can encourage the students to work harder.”

Next we asked how he planned to help our school, and to improve the seniors’ year. He said, “I plan to do what I know, and that’s to help students get to college. I mean that’s what I do best, and that’s my job.”

Mr. Natividad says that if you catch him in the hallways or pass by his office stop by and say hi!

Lunch

By Janayah

Lunch time in Marfa ISD has recently been controversial. Seniors got their off-campus lunch privileges taken away because their attendance percentage was supposed to be 95%, and they have been holding steady at 88% for the past month or so. According to Principal White, since Marfa ISD is a small campus it makes it harder for us to have high attendance rates. One person can affect the whole thing and ruin this for everyone. I interviewed three seniors to see what they think about getting their lunch taken away.

I began by interviewing Ana Gallegos. I asked her how she felt about them getting her privileges taken away.

“I don’t think it’s fair, I think it’s the kids that don’t show-up’s fault; they shouldn’t be able to go home for lunch because I don’t think that’s fair for people that actually show up to school on time or show up to school period,” said Ana.

I then interviewed another senior, Eric Martinez. I asked him what’s happening in the senior class and he said, “They took our lunch so our attendance could get better, but it got worse because now people just don’t show up at all. It’s not fair though to the ones who actually come to school.”

I asked him, “What do you think will help y’all get the privilege back?” And he said, “Nothing.”

I then interviewed one last senior who always holds very strong opinions, Samantha Martinez. I began by asking her what she thinks about having no lunch. “I mean it was nice to get to leave the campus. I do think it shouldn’t be based on if we are at school or not. As I recall, last year’s seniors were never (and I mean never) at school. The only thing that worked for them was when they started threatening them that since they had an excessive amount of absences and tardies they wouldn’t be able to graduate. At least one person will always be absent once per week or maybe even every two days, and that person should be the one being held accountable for their actions.”

On the other hand, Samantha admitted, “Just some mornings, I can’t wake up or get out of bed, and I never end up coming to school that day. You’d think with only four days of school each week, it’d be easier to show up every day. But I gotta say, it’s really hard, and especially if I have work in the afternoon, it’s really hard.”

As a junior I hope that by next year this will be resolved and my class will be allowed to leave for lunch.

Thanksgiving

By Aubrey

Thanksgiving started back in the year 1789. It began with a proclamation by President George Washington. It’s a holiday where families sit at a dinner table and where people can eat as much as they want without feeling guilty.

This month, I’ve decided to interview a few people at Marfa ISD to discover their Thanksgiving traditions. I interviewed Ms. Foster first, and I started the interview with the question, “What do you do for Thanksgiving?”

Ms. Foster replied, “We decide who is going to make a certain dish, and then we get together at one of my aunts’ houses, all 25 people.” I then asked Ms. Foster if she enjoyed Thanksgiving. She said, “Yeah, it’s pretty chill, we usually eat at noon and then get to take a really long nap in the afternoon and then go back for round two for dinner.”

The last thing I asked Ms. Foster was if she ate in or out for Thanksgiving, her answer was that she eats in for the holiday.

Next I interviewed Jericka Rodriguez, a seventh-grader here at Marfa ISD. I asked Jericka what her favorite food for Thanksgiving was. She replied, “Stuffed turkey.”

I then asked her, “Does your family eat in or out for Thanksgiving?”

She said that her family usually eats in for the holiday. The last thing I asked Jericka was if she enjoyed the holiday. “Sometimes,” she answered. “If there’s pumpkin pie, then yes, if there’s no pumpkin pie, then no.”

The last person I interviewed was a senior who attends Marfa ISD, Samantha Martinez. I began with the first question, “What is one thing you eat every year for Thanksgiving?”

She responded saying, “Stuffing, stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving food. I actually buy a bunch of boxes of mix so that way I could do it, like, after Thanksgiving.” Then I asked Samantha if she enjoyed Thanksgiving. “Yeah to be honest I like it better than Halloween. People seem to just skip over Thanksgiving, but I actually like Thanksgiving,” she replied.

“Do you eat in or out for the holiday?” I asked. “Do I eat in or out? I eat in with the fam or like my friends,” she replied.

I finally asked Samantha what her favorite part of Thanksgiving was. Samantha responded, “My favorite part of Thanksgiving is my friendsgiving with friends. We get together and throw a party.”

Thanksgiving is another time of the year where you can try to be in a positive environment with your family and friends. Family gatherings, parties, and just hanging out with the people you love are meant for a holiday like this one.