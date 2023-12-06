Alpine

Big Bend Amateur Radio Club to connect with Santa Claus

By Big Bend Sentinel

December 6, 2023 347 PM

ALPINE — The Big Bend Amateur Radio Club will host a holiday event for area children at Morrison True Value in Alpine on Wednesday, December 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to contact Santa Claus at the North Pole via shortwave radio.

A shortwave radio is like a walkie talkie that can contact people around the world. The Big Bend Amateur Radio Club communication van will be staffed with “elves” to help children talk to Santa. 

“We hope children and their parents will enjoy it as much as they have in past years. We want to show kids that ham radio can be fun as well as increase awareness of ham radio opportunities in the area,” read a press release.

