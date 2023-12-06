Marfa Elementary celebrates recent student successes

The Marfa Elementary School recently made a significant donation to the Marfa Food Bank. The initiative, led by the school’s student council, aimed to instill a sense of empathy and social responsibility in the young minds of the students. This two-week event proved to be an enormous success, as students, teachers and parents joined forces to collect a total of 552 non-perishable food items. From left, fifth-graders Allan Martinez and Adiel Zubia, fourth-grader Kira Acosta and fifth-graders Dania Fernandez and Mia Rosas.