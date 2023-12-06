Education

Marfa Elementary celebrates recent student successes

The Marfa Elementary School recently made a significant donation to the Marfa Food Bank. The initiative, led by the school’s student council, aimed to instill a sense of empathy and social responsibility in the young minds of the students. This two-week event proved to be an enormous success, as students, teachers and parents joined forces to collect a total of 552 non-perishable food items. From left, fifth-graders Allan Martinez and Adiel Zubia, fourth-grader Kira Acosta and fifth-graders Dania Fernandez and Mia Rosas.
By Big Bend Sentinel

December 6, 2023 347 PM

Marfa Elementary School students with perfect attendance records for the first six weeks of school.

Marfa Elementary School students with perfect attendance records for the second six weeks of school.

From left, Marfa Elementary students Elena Guillen, Julion Torres, Elana Marquez, Alexander Jacquez and Emma Van Etten made the third grade A honor roll for the second six weeks.

From left, Marfa Elementary students Jacob Simpson, Alika Flores, Maylen Duran, Julia Smith and Rudy Fracis made the third grade A/B honor roll for the second six weeks.

Marfa Elementary fourth-grader Jaylynn Jacquez made the A honor roll for the second six weeks.

From left, Marfa Elementary students Julio Gonzalez, Leium Duenez, Nayemi Ortale, Alex Martinez, Zaelynn Baeza, Kira Acosta, Aaron Munoz-Martinez and Ezra Medrano made the fourth grade A/B honor roll for the second six weeks.

 

From left, Marfa Elementary students Aubrey Ceniceros, Allan Martinez, Nyla Gonzalez, Lyla Lupino, Azul Contreras, Mia Rosas, Aubrianna Medrano, Landin Salcido, Jade Martinez and Jonathan Torres made the fifth grade A/B honor roll for the second six weeks.

From left, Marfa Elementary students Adiel Zubia, Aiden Salgado, Fatima Floresvillar, Lillian Estor, Matthieu Bajaran and Dania Fernandez made the fifth grade A honor roll for the second six weeks.

 

