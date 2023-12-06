Sports update from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — Marfa High School’s basketball teams have put forth several impressive performances within the early part of the season.

Their latest outing saw the Horns compete at the Buena Vista tournament with the girls getting a win over the Odessa Compass Crusaders, securing a third-place finish overall, while the boys defeated Grandfalls, Odessa Compass and New Way Christian Academy, earning them a second-place finish. Standout players Loretta Rivera, Raven Martinez, Dustin Martinez and Alejandro Rodriguez were named to the Buena Vista all-tournament team thanks to their impressive offensive efforts and defensive work.

Next, the Shorthorns head to the Van Horn Tournament, with the girls playing Fort Stockton at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and the boys will face Jesus Chapel at 3:30 p.m. Stay tuned for updated brackets on the Shorthorn page and website to catch additional exciting action as the tournament progresses through the weekend. Don’t miss Marfa’s next home game on December 12, as the girls start district play against Dell City at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys taking on McCamey at 6:30 p.m. for a non-district game at the Marfa Shorthorn gym.