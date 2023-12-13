Annual Black-Eyed Pea Off to be held New Year’s Day

By Big Bend Sentinel

TERLINGUA –– The 33rd Annual Black-Eyed Pea Off will be held in the Terlingua Ghost Town on Monday, January 1, 2024. Participants need to bring their best black-eyed peas for judging and to share. Turn-in time is 2 p.m. sharp with a $10 entry fee. Peas may be cooked onsite or off. Spectators can start the year off with a bowl of “GOOD LUCK” peas for a $10 (or more) donation, which includes a bowl, a spoon and cornbread until it runs out. There will be local music and a “Hot Date” raffle. All proceeds will benefit continuing education scholarships for Terlingua school graduates.