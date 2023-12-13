Fort Leaton to host annual Christmas Posada this weekend

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — On Saturday, Big Bend Ranch State Park will host its annual Christmas Posada celebration at Fort Leaton. The event invites locals and tourists alike to get in the holiday spirit with music and refreshments and to view the unique historic site by candlelight.

Posada processions are a centuries-old borderlands tradition honoring the Biblical story of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter just before the birth of Jesus. The park’s posada will interpret the story through carols and traditional songs and end in a festive celebration with warm drinks, mariachi and piñatas.

Guided tours of the historic site will be available every half hour starting at 6:30 p.m., but guests to the site can also tour the candlelit halls of the fort on their own. New visitors will get to learn about the fascinating history of the settlement, which was first made into a fort and trading post in the 1850s.

This year’s event is part of the Texas State Park system’s 100th anniversary celebration. Day passes to the park are free on Saturday and can be reserved in advance, giving guests the opportunity to explore other areas of Big Bend Ranch State Park before the holiday celebration.

The posada will be held this Saturday, December 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fort Leaton, located just south of Presidio on FM 170.