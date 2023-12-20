Marathon Public Library and Marathon ISD partner with Missoula Children’s Theatre for performance

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARATHON –– Marathon students became stars as they took the stage to perform “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast,” a country and western adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, earlier this month. In the course of just one week, students auditioned, rehearsed and participated in acting workshops in preparation for the big community performance. Even shy and reluctant children broke those barriers as they took on the role of their characters while building critical life skills –– teamwork, confidence and effective communication.

The experience was made possible through a partnership with Marathon Public Library, Marathon Independent School District, and Missoula Children’s Theatre –– the nation’s largest touring children’s theater. This program allows all students in kindergarten through grade 12 at Marathon ISD to experience performing arts. Funding for the program was provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.

“Marathon Public Library was excited to bring back Missoula Children’s Theatre for a seventh tour to our community. Without this program, the students in our community would not have the opportunity to experience performing arts. We are grateful to Marathon ISD for being accommodating with their school week, allowing every student to participate in this life-changing program,” said Marathon Public Library Board President Erin Albright.