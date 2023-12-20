Sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — The Marfa Shorthorns are one month into their basketball season with the teams holding a 10-7 record for the girls and an 8-8 record for the boys. The Shorthorns dropped their district opener Tuesday night against Balmorhea, but the program has seen steady improvement by all players with the first half of the season coming to a close.

The Lady Shorthorns have seen tremendous production by junior guard, Maryfer Martinez, who currently leads the team in points and was named to the all-tournament team at Van Horn with 32 points scored in three games, along with the team’s point guard, Ava Flores, who also was named to the all-tournament team at the Sanderson Tournament. With a few injuries plaguing the team, Marfa has seen strong contributions by Raven Martinez (Buena Vista all-tournament selection along with Loretta Rivera) at the post position and aggressive defensive performances by Madison Cash and Janayah Villa. With the team dropping their first district game, Marfa now looks to regroup before resuming district action January 5, 2024, against Fort Davis in Marfa (time TBD).

Marfa’s boys team continues to play strong against opponents with the senior heavy group hoping to make a strong push in district action to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. As of late, the team’s offense leaders have included Dustin Martinez (10 PPG), Zach Wilson (8 PPG), Marco Ruiz (8 PPG), and Alejandro Rodriguez (9 PPG). Although the Horns record is .500, the team has lost five games by four points or less. With the one point loss to Balmorhea with seven seconds to go in the game, the Horns now look to win the remainder of the district games to secure a spot in the UIL state playoffs and return from the holiday break to take on Fort Davis on January 5, 2024.