Sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

Basketball

The Marfa Shorthorns hang on to their winning streak with the the girls and boys teams both taking down Terlingua and Sierra Blanca in a five-day span with double-digit wins. Marfa’s girls team continues to be led by strong offensive performances by Ava Flores, Raven Martinez and Maryfer Martinez. On the defensive side, Janaya Villa, Ana Gallegos and Liani Salcido have shut down their opponents in consecutive games.

Alejandro Rodriguez and Derick Campos continue to lead the boys team in points scored for Marfa while senior Zach Wilson works the point position and commands the team to its third straight win.

Powerlifting

The Shorthorns powerlifting team opened up its season in Monahans Saturday with great results from several team members. Jack Marquez placed first overall in the women’s division with the following statistics: Squat: 330 lb. Bench: 165 lb. Deadlift: 310 lb. Total: 805 lb.

In the men’s division, Diego Jurado scored the following: Squat: 375 lb. Bench: 275 lb. Deadlift: 415 lb. Total: 1,065 lb.