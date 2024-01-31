News

Learn to make bourbon caramel banana pudding at First Presbyterian Church

By Big Bend Sentinel

January 31, 2024 507 PM

MARFA –– First Presbyterian Church of Marfa will host a “grab your apron” cooking class with Lindsay Smith on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Smith is the owner of Bitter Sugar, a coffee shop and pastry spot in Marfa. Attendees will be broken up into groups of three to learn how to make bourbon caramel banana pudding. Each team will focus on a separate building block for this desert –– bourbon caramel, homemade vanilla wafers and scratch-made banana pudding. Light snacks and beverages will be provided and the cost is $25 per person. 

First Presbyterian Church is located at 110 E. Columbia St.

