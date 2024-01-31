OBITUARY: Antonio Nunez Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

Antonio Nunez Jr., 80, “Tony” or “Chito” as he was known to family, beloved father and spouse was called to his eternal resting place on January 27, 2024. He entered this world on December 26, 1943, in Ruidosa, Texas, born to Antonio and Carmen Nunez.

Tony graduated from St. Mary’s Elementary School and Marfa High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Aguirre. After retirement, his hobby became his passion. Tony’s passion was working on cars and repairing them. His specialty was doing brakes and alignments until he had fixed them perfectly, even laboring until midnight and making his customers happy.

In October of 1962, he married Beatrice Aguirre and they raised two boys and a girl that he dearly loved. In August of 2008, Antonio married Cindy Sotelo formerly of Marfa, Texas, and resided happily in Alpine, Texas.

He was the project manager for Three T Fleet Tire Testers and Big Bend Fleet for the first part of his life. He finished his last part of his working career as a mechanic with Texas Department of Transportation from 1977 to 2003.

Antonio was a religious man and raised his family in the same manner. He was a part-time musician and would play his guitar in his off time with friends after working extra hours at home as a mechanic in his garage behind his home. These gatherings created many great stories for our family. He was the type of man that could not turn anyone down and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. The community was very blessed to have someone like Antonio Nunez Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Antonio Nunez Sr.; and mother, Carmen Nunez; and his eldest sister, Herminia Salcido. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Nunez; son Daniel Nunez; daughter Diana Nunez; son Rene Nunez and daughter-in-law Lety Nunez. He is also survived by his sister Estella (Pete) Quintela. He is also survived by his close friends Tim Turner, Fernando Sanchez whom he loved as sons, numerous friends and family in the community. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Jami (Kris) Celaya, Joshua Turner, Sydney Turner, Ashton Nunez, McKenzie Nunez, and Briana Nunez. He is also survived by his beloved great-grandchildren Daniel Colby Alvarado, Chrystian James Alvarado, Bastian Lucas Celaya, Gabriella Turner-Pearce, and Justus Turner.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Victorino Loresca officiating.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.