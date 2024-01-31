Obituary

OBITUARY: Gilbert Lujan Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

January 31, 2024 507 PM

Gilbert Lujan Jr., age 75, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in El Paso, Texas. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed. 

Gilbert is preceded in death by his loving parents, Gilberto Lujan and Gloria Ramirez; and his brother, Daniel Lujan. He is survived by his children, Nancy Lujan Hernandez (Daniel), Ricky Lujan (Elva) and Roxanne Lujan (Rene); his brother, Joe Glenn Lujan; his grandchildren, Justin Luna, Jason Luna, Devin Ferreyra, Danielle Ferreyra, Anthony Lujan, Steven Granado, Alexis Gonzalez, Aidyn Gonzalez, Kirby Hernandez and Jazzmin Hernandez; and his 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended friends and family to cherish and honor his memory. 

A visitation and Rosary were held January 29, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa. A funeral Mass and graveside service followed at Merced Cemetery with a luncheon immediately after services at the USO.

Services were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr.

