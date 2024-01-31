OBITUARY: Gilbert Lujan Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

Gilbert Lujan Jr., age 75, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in El Paso, Texas. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his loving parents, Gilberto Lujan and Gloria Ramirez; and his brother, Daniel Lujan. He is survived by his children, Nancy Lujan Hernandez (Daniel), Ricky Lujan (Elva) and Roxanne Lujan (Rene); his brother, Joe Glenn Lujan; his grandchildren, Justin Luna, Jason Luna, Devin Ferreyra, Danielle Ferreyra, Anthony Lujan, Steven Granado, Alexis Gonzalez, Aidyn Gonzalez, Kirby Hernandez and Jazzmin Hernandez; and his 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many extended friends and family to cherish and honor his memory.

A visitation and Rosary were held January 29, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa. A funeral Mass and graveside service followed at Merced Cemetery with a luncheon immediately after services at the USO.

Services were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr.