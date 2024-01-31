Valentine Ex-Student Association announces 2024 reunion celebration

By Big Bend Sentinel

VALENTINE –– The Valentine Ex-Student Association is excited to announce the 2024 Valentine High School Ex-Student Reunion. Scheduled for February 17, 2024, this event hopes to bring together ex-students, local residents and folks from the West Texas region. Hosted partly at the Valentine High School and The Ole Mercantile, this reunion coincides with the Valentine’s In Valentine festivities, enhancing the celebratory spirit of the weekend.

The event has historically attracted tri-county residents for the fun, and now in a revamped February slot, it stands to bring even more excitement as the Valentine’s in Valentine entertainment continues to grow and bring in wider audiences.

Ex-students can look forward to our annual meeting, and the general public can come enjoy the West Texas Washers Tournament.

A lunch and the West Texas Valentine’s Parade organized by Valentine I.S.D. add to the reunion schedule this year that leads to the fun-filled Valentine’s in Valentine!

John Porras, the Ex-Student Association president said, “The Valentine Ex-Student Association is proud to help facilitate this event, not only as a reunion for former students but also as an opportunity for all West Texans to connect and celebrate the resilient spirit of Valentine. As a proud Valentine Pirate with deep multi-generational roots here, I’m very committed to preserving this tradition. ”

“Our school has always been at the center of our community and our spirit. Join us for a day of celebration and Pirate Pride,” Debbie Engle, Valentine I.S.D. superintendent said.

For more details, please reach out to John Porras at [email protected] or (806) 787-8122.