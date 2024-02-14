County candidates weigh in on their priorities and experience

By Big Bend Sentinel

Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 20, and ends Friday, March 1, for the March 5 primary election. All candidates are in races for the Democratic Party. No Republicans filed as candidates, which means the winners of the primaries will be unopposed to win the General Election in November. Early voting locations and times can be found on the Elections section of the Presidio County website at https://www.co.presidio.tx.us/page/presidio.Voting.Elections

Up for vote are seats for sheriff, county attorney, county tax assessor-collector, county commissioners (precincts 1 and 3) and county constables (precincts 1 and 2). This issue will include candidates for precinct 1 and 3 county commissioners and county constables. Please see last week’s issue for responses from county attorney and tax assessor-collector candidates.

Candidates were all sent the same questions, but some submitted answers in different formats. Answers were lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Answers from the county attorney and tax assessor-collector candidates were published in the February 8 issue.

PRECINCT 1 COUNTY COMMISSIONER CANDIDATES

RUBEN ARMENDARIZ

Why are you running for county commissioner?

Impact. When asked why any candidate will run for a political position, you will hear the

answer: I want to serve my community, but how many can truly make an impactful

change. I am running for county commissioner because I’ve lived most of my life as a

homeowner and parent, and I want to keep Presidio County a great place to raise a

family. I have the experience in finance and community service to be able to fulfill this

role. I will work hard and make sure your voice is heard.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

I am the first of three siblings from my father Ruben Armendariz and mother Elizer

Rubio Armendariz. I have been married for 35 years to my amazing wife, Denise Hoyer

Armendariz, and I have four daughters: Vanessa, Ashley, Amber and Valerie. The oldest

two have business degrees, the third has a master’s in accounting, and the baby

graduates this year first in her class and is going to UT as a computer science major. My

experience as a veteran, customs broker, bullet transport manager, facilities and operations director, PISD School Board trustee, Appraisal District board member, volunteer fire department member and rancher, can provide me with a diverse skill set and a deep understanding of different aspects of community life. These experiences can be valuable assets for a county commissioner. My familiarity with logistics, operations management, governance,

community service and agriculture can contribute to making informed decisions and

addressing key issues in our county.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

My primary goal would be to focus on efficiency, financial stability, and attracting future

investors. I would do this by evaluating current processes and systems to streamline workflows, eliminate redundancies and leverage technology to optimize processes. Budget management: implement effective budgeting practices, monitor expenditures, and identify areas for cost savings without compromising essential services. Seek grants and funding opportunities: identify grant programs that align with the county’s needs and priorities. Foster public-private partnerships: engage with the business community, economic development organizations, and potential investors to showcase the count’s strength. Support small business: implement policies and programs that encourage entrepreneurship. Invest in infrastructure: upgrading infrastructure can enhance the county’s appeal to investors and create a more conducive environment for economic growth. I believe this can be accomplished with effective communication, collaboration, and a long-term vision.

What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to?

I am passionate about bringing emergency care to our county. I believe we can do this by accessing the current situation and identifying gaps in services. I will: collaborate with healthcare providers and gather community support; conduct a needs assessment to understand specific requirements; explore funding opportunities and develop a financial plan; advocate for policy changes that support emergency care initiatives; develop partnerships with neighboring counties and regional healthcare systems; educate the community about emergency care and how to access it.

DEIRDRE HISLER

Why are you running for county commissioner?



Great question and one that I ponder daily since filing. Please know that I do not enter this race uninformed. I want to believe in government again and feel that the only path to this is by participating in the process. I have spent a lifelong professional career as a public servant and thus truly understand what being a county commissioner entails and am willing to step up. Presidio County operates on approximately a $4 million annual budget, but the needs are much greater. I stand for operating from a position of fiscal soundness –– meeting our financial obligations without incurring excessive debt. I have been attending the commissioners court meeting for well over a year now and have learned much.

And finally, I truly believe that my professional career as well as my life experiences have led me to play a role in county government. I know being a county commissioner would be a great fit.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

I retired from a 28-year career with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as the West Texas State Parks regional director. A regional director is very similar to that of a county commissioner, and the West Texas region comprises the largest land mass of state parks. In my role, I oversaw an approximately $10 million annual budget for 22 state parks and 183 staff positions.

Like that of a county commissioner, I led a team responsible for the maintenance of a large number of roads and numerous facilities under our care all for the benefit of the people of Texas. I also set policies while adhering to state accounting and purchasing guidelines for not only the day-to-day operations of a state park but also for grants and contractual obligations.

Upon retirement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, I moved on to the position of the West Texas program director for The Nature Conservancy where I oversaw the operations of six preserves, five staff members and over 51 conservation easements. It was the collaboration with local landowners/ranchers through annual easement monitoring that allowed me to refine the art of negotiating and partnership building.

While this may cover my professional career, what truly makes me qualified is the fact that I have been engaged in Presidio County (board director for Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute, board director for Marfa Public Radio and chair for the City of Marfa’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee) since 2011, familiarizing myself with the local political environment. I have written and managed grants in my past and have connections with the funding foundations that we as a county will need to rely upon during these future challenging financial times. I can bring a level of professionalism and knowledge to my role as a commissioner that I know would be beneficial to our beloved county. I am retired and that makes me readily available.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

First and foremost, I plan on listening. Though I have been attending commissioners court for sometime now and have a pretty good idea of how our county functions, I understand how important listening is. Listening to the staff in the courthouse and annex, for they are the individuals that are charged with carrying out the tasks for our county, and listening to and developing stronger relationships with other Presidio County elected officials to understand their challenges and find a path to work in concert with them in the pursuit of doing what is best for our county. Last but certainly not least, listening to the voters to understand their questions and concerns as they relate to governing our county. During my canvassing for this election, I have listened to many people voice their mistrust in our leaders simply due to a misunderstanding of the issue(s) from a factual basis. If elected, I hope to be able to host meetings out in the precinct (which is huge, by the way, and the only precinct to cover both Presidio and Marfa) so as to stay in touch with voters and serve as a bridge of information for the people and the courthouse.

What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to?

Water! I intend to be a commissioner that is fully engaged with Trey Gerfers – general manager of the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District. Through attending meetings with the Presidio County Water Infrastructure Steering Committee, I learned that Shafter, which is located within Precinct 1, was recently declared a public health nuisance due to the direness of the lack of a reliable public water supply. We also have Las Pampas, Redford, Candelaria and Ruidoso in Presidio County, all which deserve our attention and help as well. It should go without saying: Water is life.

Roads and bridges. As a passion of mine, I love to explore the vast number of roadways in Presidio County –– getting lost so that I can get found again. I have traveled many of the over 300 miles of our current county road system and am astonished that Ruben Carrasco and his crew can keep up with the challenges that this presents. I want to commit to not only identifying funding sources but writing and helping to administer grant funding that will help this highly-dedicated crew through the purchase of adequate equipment and other pertinent resources that are direly needed to address this demand for numerous road improvement projects within Presidio County.

Community. In that Precinct 1 covers Marfa, Shafter and Presidio, I feel it is important for county leadership to work toward bridging the divide that exists sometimes between our communities. Some of these issues have been in place for decades. I am passionate about bringing light to the divisive issues through a public forum I mentioned earlier that will create the space for us to seek resolutions together.

SAMUEL SANCHEZ

Samuel Sanchez did not submit answers to the questionnaire.

PRECINCT 3 COUNTY COMMISSIONER CANDIDATES

TIRBUCIO “BUTCH” ACOSTA

Tibucio “Butch” Acosta did not submit answers to the questionnaire.

JOSE LUIZ CABEZUELA

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I’m a lifelong resident of Presidio. My family has been here for generations as farmers and ranchers. I know the area better than most, and I know the people of this community. I see how loving and passionate the people from here are. I have also seen how many of us suffer because we are deprived of services such as clean water or healthcare. Running for office is my way of helping and giving back to the community I love.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

I have 30 years of experience in public service. I’m proud to say I served in the United States Army as a senior gunner, stationed at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso. Most of my career has been as a local peace officer serving Presidio County as a deputy and most recently as the City of Presidio police chief, and I’ve had the privilege of serving as your county commissioner for the past three years.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

I’m focusing on clean/safe drinking water, water/sewer infrastructure and access to better healthcare services. I’m looking to utilize resources such as the Texas Water Fund, which was recently created by the passing of Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75. I’m in constant contact with surrounding counties and questioning their public officials to learn from them as a resource to help bring better healthcare programs to our area. I also plan to utilize my contacts with organizations such as the Rio Grande Council of Governments to help secure grant funding to help with healthcare services. Such resources are invaluable to Presidio County

What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to?

It has been my passion to help the people of my community. Whether serving my country in the United States Army or serving my community as the City of Presidio police chief or serving my county as Presidio County commissioner, most of my life has been dedicated to public service. My faith has driven me to help others, and for me there is no other work that is more gratifying.

IRMA CARRASCO SANCHEZ

Why are you running for the role?

I want to participate in this race because I want to contribute to the development and progress of the political, economic, cultural, social and educational life of the county, where I have lived for many years. And I have observed the changes that are needed for the lives of residents in Presidio County. Secondly, it is necessary to elect leaders who value the needs of the precincts and transform them into proposals to solve problems of the community.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

If I managed to obtain a majority of the citizen vote, I would thank the voters for their trust in me and the district I represent. I would also dedicate myself to preparing proposals related to the problems faced by the inhabitants of the precinct that I represent, and I would take them to whomever I need to. This requires putting into practice the experience of eight years as a teacher union leader of Section 8 of the National Union of Education Workers as well as the participation as public safety counselor for three years.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

Personally, I would promote teamwork as well as obtaining resources that contribute to community improvements, as well as: promoting communication between the inhabitants, and keeping the population informed in both languages about the functions of the commissioners court and the strategies to be taken to contribute to the progress of the county; and to satisfy the basic needs of the inhabitants of the community of Presidio and surrounding towns. It is also necessary to establish a place where people can visit and express their feelings about the needs that their precinct requires.

What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to?

Education. It is necessary to strengthen the education of our young people so that they continue studying, preparing them for new technologies and contemporary sciences so that they are prepared for the future.

Health. Every human being has the right to be able to function free of diseases that inhibit their participation in society, which is why it is necessary to prepare management proposals to implement clinics or hospitals in our city.

Communication with other cities. Roads, bridges, highways and railways that promote rapid communication between cities and the county must be maintained, thereby ensuring that investors come to invest in our city and grow jobs.

Public security. It is necessary to work together to provide police officers with the best vehicles and weapons that safeguard citizen security.

Accountability. It is necessary to regularly provide updates on the status of the economic resources that enter and leave the county, maintaining the transparency and credibility of those who are represented.

FRANCISCO “FRANKY” ORTIZ

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I’ve been living in Presidio for 33 years, and to tell you the truth, in a million years I never thought I was going to run for commissioner, but the older I get and the more mature I get, life gets better and better. I know that I can do great things for Presidio County. I’m young, full of energy and good positive thoughts. I don’t have a background in politics, but I got to start one day, right? Presidio County can be better in many ways.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

I was born in Amarillo. We moved down to Presidio when I was 5 years old. So I can say I’ve lived here pretty much all my life, and I can’t say anything bad about Presidio; it’s been great for me. My mom, Olivia Ortiz, was born and raised here in Presidio, and my dad, Javier Ortiz, was born in Chihuahua. My sister, Nicky Ortiz, I love so much. We are a small family, but we have a great bond. My wife, Magdiel Ortiz, and my little girl, Milay Ortiz, are my everything. I have lots of friends that left Presidio because of work. I stayed here in and opened a fitness gym and a trucking company. I can’t leave Presidio because it’s home. Almost everyone in Presidio knows who I am. I’m a good person to everyone. I’ve always said, “Give respect to get respect,” and that’s why I get along with everyone. I’m qualified for this spot because I’m young, full of energy, full of great thoughts of making Presidio County great. I’ve always worked hard for myself and my family, and I know it’s time for me to work hard for my country. I’m not scared to get my boots dirty. I know it’s going to be hard for me because I don’t have a background in politics, but nothing is hard in life, if you really want something done you got to go get it. And I’m willing to work with everybody and have good communication.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

First goal is to have good communication with all the people in Presidio County to see what we need to change. Second goal is to get roads in better shape, and get fresh, clean water to everyone. Presidio County needs more lighting in Marfa, Presidio, Candelaria, Ruidosa and Redford.

What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to?

Work with the people because the people are the ones who make Presidio County. Give all my positive vibes to make a difference in the county.

PRECINCT 1 COUNTY CONSTABLE

ESTEBAN “STEVE” MARQUEZ

Why are you running for the role?

I have been the Presidio County constable for Precinct 1 for 10 years now, and it has been an honor and a privilege to serve my community. As a born-and-raised local, I want to continue serving my community as constable and strive to continue providing assistance and protection for the residents of precincts 1 and 7.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and what makes you qualified?

My name is Esteban “Steve” Marquez. I have been in law enforcement for a little over 10 years and have served all that time in Marfa as constable, deputy sheriff and as a chief of police. As chief, I was involved in recreating the police department from the ground up after its re-establishment in 2017. I believe what makes me qualified is the extensive training I’ve attended over the years pertaining to community policing as well as criminal and civil law.

What would your primary goals be if you were elected?

If re-elected, I would continue protecting and serving the constituents of Presidio County in my jurisdiction. I would also continue my efforts to acquire better equipment for my small department to serve my community more efficiently.



What issues are you passionate about that you are looking forward to contributing to



I am and have always been passionate about serving the residents of my hometown and my precincts, and I will continue to do so moving forward.

PRECINCT 2 COUNTY CONTABLES

Rafael Bently Acosta and Adan “Pub” Covos did not submit answers to the questionnaire.