From the archive: Fur smuggling ring broken

By Big Bend Sentinel

Fur smuggling ring broken

The Marfa Independent / The Big Bend Sentinel

December 22, 1988

Volume 55, Number 39

Wildlife Enforcement Officers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, U.S. Customs Service and New Mexico and Arizona Game and Fish Departments concluded a two-year investigation last week that documented extensive illegal smuggling and trafficking of furs from Mexico into the United States.

Ten people from Mexico and the United States –– including two Ruidosa residents and eight Ojinaga residents –– were issued indictments in Texas and Arizona by state and federal wildlife officials.

The individuals indicted were allegedly involved with the smuggling of bobcat, gray fox, kit fox, ring-tailed cat, raccoon and coyote hides into the United States from Mexico.

The smugglers violated Mexican laws by the illegal taking of the animals, and violated U.S. laws by the taking and the trafficking of the furs into the U.S.

These defendants have been indicted for federal smuggling and conspiracy violations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Customs Service became aware that a large volume of wild animal furs were being smuggled into the U.S. for the American and European garment industry in 1978 when a semi-truck carrying $1 million worth of furs was seized near Big Bend National Park. This case brought to light that large quantities of furs were being routinely smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico.

In response to continuing information, and in cooperation with state wildlife officials, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service set up a storefront operation at Van Horn in 1986. During its two year operation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undercover agents purchased from about 15 Mexican and U.S. suppliers. This represents only a small percentage of fur dealers believed to be operating along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. Of the 6,000 illegally purchased pelts, almost 1,000 were bobcats and other endangered species protected by the international treaties and U.S. laws. It takes about 15 bobcats to make one full-length coat which will sell from $10,000 to $25,000 depending on the quality and workmanship and pelts.

United States Attorney Helen Eversberg; Special Agent in Charge of Customs El Paso, D’Wayne Jernigan; and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Director Michael J. Spear, jointly announced indictments of 11 individuals for conspiracy and 17 substantive counts of illegally importing furs into the United States.

The scheme involved the importation of bobcat hides from Mexico into the United States, and the subsequent sale within the United States.

Southwest Regional Director Spear concluded, “For several years, agents of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Customs Service, and the State Game and Fish agencies have been aware the furs were being illegally smuggled into the U.S. for the garment industry; but until the establishment of this undercover fur buying house, apprehending the violators has been hit or miss. The operation is the first major effort to curb and document large-scale smuggling of furs into the U.S. from Mexico.” Spear added,”There’s no doubt that if this traffic is allowed to continue unrestrained, the loss to Mexico’s wildlife could be devastating.”