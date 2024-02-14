OBITUARY: Catarina S. Rivera

By Big Bend Sentinel

Catarina S. Rivera, a loving housewife and devoted mother, passed away on February 11, 2024, in Fort Stockton, Texas. She was born on April 30, 1935, in Marfa, Texas. Catarina was a remarkable woman whose life was defined by her unwavering love for her family and her passion for taking care of her grandchildren.

Born to Martin and Sara Sotelo, Catarina grew up in a close-knit family. She shared a special bond with her brothers: Daniel, David, Merced and Luis. Throughout her life, Catarina cherished the memories they created together and held them close to her heart.

In 1965, Catarina married the love of her life, Rito S. Rivera Jr. Their marriage was a beautiful union that spanned over seven decades and served as an inspiration to those around them. Rito and Catarina’s love story was one of mutual respect, support and unwavering commitment.

Catarina was a beloved mother to three children: Carlos S. Rivera, Cynthia Ramirez and Maria Lorina Ybarra. Her children were the center of her world, and she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to their well being.

A doting grandmother to Robert D. Ramirez, Matthew R. Chavez, Iris D. Chavez, Nohely Ramirez, Toni Faith Ybarra, Carlo Rivera, Pablo Rivera, and great-granddaughter Paisley Jade Chavez –– whom she adored beyond measure –– Catarina found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Whether it be cheering them on at their school events or simply being present during their everyday activities, she always ensured that they felt loved unconditionally.

Throughout her life’s journey as a housewife and caregiver to her family members, Catarina exuded grace, warmth and kindness. Her open heart and nurturing spirit touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to have known her. Catarina will be remembered for her selflessness, her unwavering faith and her ability to always provide comfort and love.

A visitation service will be held in Catarina’s honor on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9 a.m. with a Rosary to follow at 10:30 a.m., and the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas. Interment will follow at Merced Cemetery in Marfa. This time will serve as an opportunity for family and friends to come together to remember, honor and celebrate Catarina’s life.

Pallbearers will be Robert Ramirez, Robert D. Ramirez, Matthew R. Chavez, Antonio Ybarra, John Conners and Manny Lujan. Honorary pallbearers are Carlo Rivera, Phillip Isaac Torres and Christopher Rivera.

While the loss of Catarina leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her best, her spirit lives on through the beautiful memories she created with her loved ones. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate a life well-lived and the profound impact she had on our lives. Catarina S. Rivera’s legacy of love and devotion will forever be etched in our hearts. May she rest in eternal peace.