OBITUARY: Homer Ferguson Mills

By Big Bend Sentinel

Homer Ferguson Mills, a native of Alpine, Texas, passed away on Monday February 5, 2024, in Houston, Texas, after many months battling acute myeloid leukemia. He was a rancher, conservationist, wildlife enthusiast and a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Homer was born on April 1,1952, and grew up on the family ranch in the Glass Mountains. Ranch life and work were a passion from a young age. Even after the family moved into Alpine for the children to attend school, Homer spent every summer at the ranch working alongside the cowboys. Homer was an active member of 4-H and FFA, raising sheep and participating in wool and livestock judging. At Alpine High School he was Student Council president, FFA president, football all-district and Super All West Texas team member, and Boys State delegate.

Homer attended Texas A&M University in College Station. He was a proud member of the Corps of Cadets and served as first sergeant of Company G2, adjunct officer of Second Battalion, and executive officer of the Ross Volunteers. Homer graduated in 1974 with a degree in agriculture economics.

While attending Texas A&M, Homer met his wife, Druanne, and the two were married in 1975. They twirled across the dance floor in love for the next 48 years. They welcomed their son, Kenneth, in 1981.

Homer worked as a manager at L&H Packing and Luby’s Cafeterias but his passion for West Texas called him back home. Alongside helping with the family ranch, he worked as a fencing contractor, ranch manager, ranch consultant, real estate developer and county appraiser. Homer and his fence crews built many hundreds of miles of fence up and down the rocky Chihuahuan Desert mountains. For one individual he managed a dozen ranches.

Eventually Homer would get the opportunity to combine his passions with his work and for the next 25 years he managed the O2 Ranch, one of the largest ranches in the Trans-Pecos, for Lykes Brothers Inc. By partnering on research projects with Sul Ross and the Center for Big Bend Studies he helped advance conservation and archeological studies and educate the next generation.

Homer also gave back to the community by serving as president of Alpine Cemetery Association, as a Boy Scout leader and as a member of the school board, Appraisal Review Board, Texas Wildlife Association and Texas Cattle Raisers Association, among many others.

Preserving the century-long legacy of the Ferguson and Mills families ranching in the Glass Mountains was his strongest passion. He had an affection for hunting arrowheads, finding the most beautiful agate, and constantly improving the property. Homer also treasured being able to share that special place with family and friends, especially with kids. He hosted many father-son hunts and cherished time at the ranch with his son Kenneth and later as Papaw to Olin, Austin, and granddaughter Evie.

Homer leaves behind his wife, Druanne Mills; his son, Kenneth Mills; his daughter-in-law, Jamie Mills; his granddaughter, Evelyn Mills; his sister and brother-in-law, Max and Marsha Stabel; great-nephew Brandon Parr; and two special loves, Olin and Austin Welch, as well as many other beloved relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eva Jeanne and George Mills, sister Carol Ann Dacus and niece Amber Dawn Parr.

Homer’s funeral was held Saturday, February 10, 2024, at First Christian Church in Alpine with burial following at Elm Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Friends of the Center of Big Bend Studies, Box C-71, Alpine, TX 79832, the Museum of the Big Bend, Box C-101 Alpine, TX 79832 or a beloved charity of your choosing.