Authorities warn of fentanyl danger after overdoses in Alpine resulting in at least one death

By Rob D'Amico

ALPINE — Brewster County officials are warning residents of the dangers of fentanyl after at least one man died last week from an overdose with at least one more overdose that did not result in a fatality.

Ismael Javier Vega, 23, of Alpine, died Thursday of an overdose after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, and a relative of his also overdosed in the incident––but survived––according to family members and friends of Vega. The name of the surviving relative is being withheld to respect their privacy. Services for Vega have not been announced yet, but friends of the family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

According to Facebook posts from friends, family and co-workers, Vega was a popular sight in Alpine driving a truck around town for his job with B&S Services, a portable restroom and septic services company. Vega was married with two sons.

On February 6, a 34-year-old Alpine man was found dead from a suspected overdose at the Uncle’s Convenience Store at 2411 E. Highway 90 in Alpine, according to Alpine Police Chief Darrell Losoya. He said he is withholding the man’s name and other information about him because it is part of an active investigation, and he added that no arrests have been made in connection with either death.

Brewster County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Scott Wassermann, cautioned that fentanyl can not be conclusively blamed for the two deaths until autopsy and toxicology reports come back, which takes four to six weeks.

After Vega’s death, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Department took to social media with a warning regarding fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has been laced into other drugs, many times with users unaware that they are at high risk for an overdose. The department posted on Facebook Friday: “Recent tragic events in our community have shed light on the ever increasing dangers of drug use. While use of illegal narcotics has always been dangerous, the presence of fentanyl in many illegal substances increases the potency and deadly nature of many narcotics. We’ve encountered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and other illicit substances containing fentanyl. There are also a large amount of counterfeit pills in circulation, visually matching prescribed pain killers and other pharmaceuticals, that contain fentanyl. Don’t take medications that are not prescribed to you! Educate your family members on these topics. Our small communities are not sheltered from the fentanyl epidemic. If you provide a person with a substance that causes injury or death, we’ll investigate, identify you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law (including murder). Texas recently passed House Bill 6, amending a statute that allows for a murder charge to be filed against anyone who knowingly manufactures or distributes any quantity of fentanyl and someone dies as a result of injecting, inhaling, or introducing it into their body. If you have any information on anyone who is providing these substances to our community, contact any deputy, or call us at (432) 837-3488. You can remain anonymous.”

At least one pharmacy, Prescription Shop in Alpine, posted on Facebook that it planned to stock over-the counter-naloxone — an overdose treatment popularly known by the brand name Narcan — by early next week. Prescription Shop in Marfa also carries the product.

Losoya said having Narcan on hand is a good idea. “If you’re willing to have that Narcan with you, just be prepared to use it,” he said. Several organizations provide online training for use of Narcan and various naloxone products

This story was updated on February 17 at 3:45 p.m. with comments from Losoya and Wassermann and more information on the death at the Uncle’s store.