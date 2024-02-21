MISD Journalism Dispatches from January Part 2

By Big Bend Sentinel

Social media use at Marfa ISD

By Giselle and Dariela

Social media is widely spread throughout Marfa ISD. Everyone that has a phone has at least one form of social media. They use it for basically anything and absolutely everything: communication, sharing and taking pictures, celebrity news, entertainment, music, dating, the list goes on. Phones are a part of everyone’s daily life and many people can never be apart from their phones. We interviewed MISD students about their relationship with their phones and social media.

We began by interviewing Madison Cash, a freshman at MISD. Madison explained that she uses social media while using her phone. Snapchat and TikTok are the most used by her.

“On Snapchat I snap people and text my man.”

Her daily average screen time is roughly around seven hours daily. She uses her back-up iPad when her phone is dead to keep her entertained. We asked if she could live without her phone. “No, I can’t live without my phone, straight up.”

For a different perspective, we interviewed Ms. Powers, and we asked how her social media life was when she was our age. She explained that iPhones were freshly new and barely invented. The first iPhone came out when she was a high school sophomore in 2007. She said that nobody’s parents would even allow them to download Snapchat when it first started, because it was seen as inappropriate because it was just about sending pictures that then disappeared. To this day she says that she only has an Instagram account but doesn’t even have the app downloaded. Ms. Powers explained to us that she doesn’t use social media and she doesn’t care for it.

Next, we interviewed Zoey, a freshman at MISD. We asked how she would feel if she didn’t have her phone, she said she would feel “lost,” she explained that it’s like when you’re missing something. And she expanded: “You can’t contact people as fast, and it’s like time passes by super slow, but without my phone I am more productive.”

Then we interviewed Samantha, a senior at MISD. We asked how she uses her phone everyday. “Umm, I use it for communication, TikTok, personal entertainment and to text my mom to bring me food.”

Ms. Powers really wanted to ask Samantha what’s the difference between a normal Instagram account and a finsta account. Samantha explained to Ms. Powers that she will not accept any family member or random people into her finsta, on her main Instagram account she has her family, like cousins. On the main account, she posts photos taken in photoshoots, and like, pictures she wants grown-ups to see. Pictures taken by “the back camera” belong on the main, whereas “selfies with dang Instagram filters” belong on the finsta. Samantha is definitely more active on her finsta rather than on her main Instagram account. Like Samantha, many other teens have a “finsta” account which really only consists of friends, not family, and most teens are more active on their “finsta” than their main. The finsta is more for “stupid things,” elaborates Asael, “Say, like, a picture of Z-Willy hanging out of a truck window,” as Giselle cut in, “What you don’t want your parents to see!”

After interviewing teenagers at Marfa ISD as well as interviewing Ms. Powers, who grew up in a different time, we have noticed that social media has evolved a lot throughout the past years. Teenagers nowadays use social media on the daily at all hours, especially compared to people in older generations. Nowadays teens use their phones for entertainment and as a form of communication with friends and family. After our interviews, we can conclude that it is hard for teenagers to be without their phones. Though at Marfa ISD there are many rules surrounding phones and phone policies, many students still get on their phone knowing that any teacher can take it; this shows that it really is hard to be without your phone, or even not being able to be on social media! Overall, we think that everyone can agree that life would completely change if we didn’t have our phones.

New teacher fills robotics position temporarily

By Ayven and Darren

As many of you know, Mr. Klockman recently left his teaching position at Marfa ISD. He previously taught ICEV, robotics, physics and astronomy. In January, a previous student teacher who had been working in the elementary school, Ms. Hernandez, was hired on to fill the open position. We interviewed her and students in her classes, and then we wrote about what it’s been like taking over Mr. Klockman’s position.

In our interview, we began by asking Ms. Hernandez, “Are you going to teach the same class next year?”

The answer was a resounding no! Since starting teaching high school and middle school, she said, she is convinced that elementary education is her true path and calling. She said her time teaching Klockman’s classes have been “very challenging, but it’s also rewarding to be able to learn along with the students.”

Mrs. Hernandez continued, “So far the plan is to stay in Marfa and teach elementary. When I was student teaching, teaching elementary made me know that teaching is what I’m meant to be doing. Janet Enriquez taught me a lot of things that I didn’t learn in my college courses, and she was very loving and tends to each student personally.”

So, Ms. Hernandez hopes to teach “second grade and up” in Marfa next year, although she does say that so far she has learned a lot in taking over Klockman’s classes, including “that every student is unique in their own way, and also the age levels that you see, each one is different.”

Sammy Estrada is in seventh period ICEV with Ms. Hernandez; he said, “She’s cool and chill as long as you do your work.”

Alejandro Rodriguez has known Ms. Hernandez for a while: she is dating Coach Luna 2.0 and when football workouts started in the summer, she was often around, doing her coursework in the field house and hanging around. Alejandro is happy to have Ms. Hernandez on campus, saying, “That’s my second mom, I like her.” He continued, “She’s pretty nice and she has good rules and helps us get caught up.”

Joangel was our next interviewee. He said, “At least she can put up with [people’s] funny business. I miss Mr. K because he used to talk to us and actually communicate. I learned some science from him, but with Ms. Hernandez, I’m glad she’s already sent kids to the office, even though she’s new.” Joangel went on to say that at the start, Ms. Hernandez seemed, “too stern and a little intimidating.” But within the first two days, he’s decided that she’s “pretty cool.”

Samantha Martinez, a senior, is taking astronomy. She said, “It’s good, she has a good lesson plan, we’re working on a project right now.” She continued, “Mr. Klockman generally only gave one multi-step project per six weeks. Like, each section of the course ended in a project. Her system is similar. They’re both self-directed, self-paced, project-based learning teachers.”

Ms. Gomez, the campus secretary, said, “I like her and I think she will be a great addition to this school.”

Coach Luna 2.0 is also glad Ms. Hernandez is here, and says he’s gotten “good feedback” about her presence on campus.

Finally, with Ms. Hernandez dedicated to teaching elementary next year, we asked about the future of the MISD robotics program. “In the summer, we plan to begin the search for a new robotics teacher,” said Coach Ojeda.

Antonio Banderas: The ferret

By Isaiah and Messiah

After two years of asking her mom, over the winter break Piper finally got a ferret. The ferret’s name is Antonio Banderas because his coat has a little mask over his eyes like The Mask of Zorro. We asked her of any animal she could have chosen, why a ferret? She’s been begging for one for years, even though her family has two cats, two dogs, and occasionally a bird.

“I honestly don’t know. They just kinda look weird, and I brought them up to my dad and made the most disgusted face ever. That’s when I decided that, yeah, that was gonna be the pet I want,” she said.

The next thing we asked her was now that she finally has her ferret, what is her favorite thing about him? She responded, “He’s pretty cute so I can’t get mad at him. Also he beats up my cats and the Great Dane is TERRIFIED of him. He also runs around in his cage ALL NIGHT so I have to put on Tyler the Creator for a little while just for him to eventually go to sleep.”

Piper also mentioned that she has plans on getting more ferrets in the future. She also has plans to train her ferret and has told us that they’re “smarter than a dog.”

Then, we decided to ask Mrs. Donaldson what her thoughts are about Antonio Banderas and she responded, “He’s super cute and kind of smelly. He’s lots of fun, but he bites toes.”

Finally, Antonio, who Piper calls Creature, Mrs. Donaldson calls Cronk or Walter Cronkite, and Ms. Powers calls Ferret Bueller, spent the day at school last week. He was in and out of his cage in Mrs. Donaldson’s and even spent third period yearbook in Ms. Powers’ class.

“He was so cute when he was running around,” said Isaiah. “The best thing about him being in yearbook class was that he was entertaining and really cute running around. The rest of the day he was sleeping in Donaldson’s.”