Darlene Marwitz’s ‘Ocotillo Days’ at Greasewood Gallery

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– The Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano has opened a new exhibit, Ocotillo Days by mixed media artist Darlene Marwitz.

Marwitz enrolled in weaving and textile courses as a part of her studio arts curriculum at the University of Houston. Two graduate degrees followed from the School of Architecture at The University of Texas in Austin.

“Mixed media art, for me, represents the intersection of textiles and painting,” says Marwitz. “For my landscapes, I find muse in the mountains and open expanses surrounding where I live in Marfa, Texas. There’s a spareness and bristle to the raw beauty of the high desert plateau.”

Marwitz has worked on major historic preservation projects and has overseen the research, design and reproduction of numerous period textiles: woven matelassé and brocatelle drapery fabrics, hand-crafted passementerie, plus Wilton and Brussels carpets loomed in England. Her travel-inspired artwork takes root in Italy, France, Spain and Morocco.

“My travel-inspired collages incorporate food and architectural elements — from tabletop compositions to zellige tile interpretations. Developed through trial and error, my studio techniques are layered across many mediums. I enjoy the complexity and back-and-forth innovation that is possible with unexpected materials: cloth, thread, acrylic and board. I loosely identify my work as mixed-media fabric collage.”

An artist’s reception will be hosted on Friday, March 1, from 6 until 8 p.m. in Greasewood Gallery at the Hotel Paisano on the corner of Highland and Texas Streets in Marfa.

Stephen Bright will provide classical guitar music for the evening. The public is invited, refreshments will be served. Greasewood Gallery is open daily and the show will run through May 12.