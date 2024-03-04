Early voting turnout low across tri-county region

By Big Bend Sentinel

Early voting turnout was significantly lower for the tri-county area this year when compared to the last primary elections with a presidential race in 2020.

Total early voters by county by year:

Presidio 2020

Early Voters: 1,806

% of Registered Voters: 37.7

Presidio 2024

Early Voters: 1,332

% of Registered Voters: 30.8

Decline: 6.9%

Brewster 2020

Early Voters: 3,978

% of Registered Voters: 52.9

Brewster 2024

Early Voters: 1,014

% of Registered Voters: 14.1

Decline: 38.8%

Jeff Davis 2020

Early Voters: 1,039

% of Registered Voters: 62.2

Jeff Davis 2024

Early Voters: 434

% of Registered Voters: 28

Decline: 34.2%

It’s uncertain what has caused the dramatic declines in early voter turnout in Brewster and Jeff Davis Counties. Voter apathy over two shoe-ins for the presidential primaries may be a factor, although that was the situation in 2020 as well, and each of the counties has highly-contested local races this year. The tri-county area is following a statewide trend as early voting dropped from 2 million in 2020 to about 1.8 million this year.

A breakdown of 2024 early voters by party:

Presidio

Democrat: 1,263

Republican: 69

Difference: 1,194

Brewster

Republican: 684

Democrat: 330

Difference: 354

Jeff Davis (not immediately available)

Polling locations for tomorrow's Primary Election can be found here.