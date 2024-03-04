March 5 Primary Election polling places, times

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — Below, The Big Bend Sentinel details a list of voting times and locations. Presidio County received only Democratic candidates, Jeff Davis County received only Republican candidates and Brewster County received both Republican and Democratic candidates, but none are vying for the same position — meaning all local elections will be decided in the primaries.

Voting precincts are different from county commissioner precincts. To find your precinct number, or for more election information, call Presidio County at 432-729-4812, Brewster County at 432-837-6230 and Jeff Davis County at 432-426-0801.

PRESIDIO

Election Day voting (March 5) will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Marfa Visitor’s Center (USO), 302 S. Highland Street — Voting precincts 1 and 7

Presidio Activity Center, 1200 E. O’Reilly — Voting Precinct 2

Presidio County Annex, Bldg. B — Voting precincts 3 and 4

309 Jose Rodriguez Street in Presidio — Voting precincts 5 and 6

BREWSTER

Election Day voting (March 5) will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Assembly of God Fellowship Hall (Across from Alpine High School), 1802 N Hwy 118 — Voting Precinct 1

Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex (Old Library), 203 N. 7th St. in Alpine — Voting Precinct 2

Marathon Community Center, 2nd and Ave. E — Voting Precinct 3

Alpine Civic Center, 801 W. Holland in Alpine — Voting Precinct 4

Panther Junction Visitors Center, Big Bend National Park — Voting Precinct 5

JW “Red” Pattillo Community Center, 201 Rex Ivey Rd. in Terlingua — Voting Precinct 6

Food Pantry of Alpine, 933 East Gallego — Voting Precinct 8

JEFF DAVIS

Election Day voting (March 5) will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Jeff Davis Community Center, 601 Cemetery Rd., Fort Davis — Voting precincts 1,2 and 3.

Valentine Community Building, North Main and 8th Streets, Valentine — Voting Precinct 4.

DMPOA Community Center, 101 Yellowknife Trail, Fort Davis — Precinct 5.