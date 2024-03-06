Marfa School Board seeks new member to fill vacancy

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The Marfa ISD School Board is seeking letters of interest from community members willing to serve on the board after the resignation of previous Board Member Ernie Villarreal.

The school board officially accepted the resignation of Villarreal on Monday and moved to solicit letters of interest to fill the empty seat. Villarreal’s seat, Place 5, is not up for election until May 2025, meaning an appointed board member will serve around a one-year unexpired term before the seat is up for election.

The board will accept letters of interest — expressing why you would like to serve — with a deadline of 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22. Board members plan on interviewing interested candidates and filling the vacancy at their regular March 25 meeting held at 6 p.m.

Letters of interest should be submitted to the board president, Teresa Nuñez, at P.O. Box T

Marfa, TX 79843.

To be eligible, school board candidates must have resided in the state of Texas for the past 12 months and resided within Marfa ISD’s district boundaries for the past six months. Other requirements include being an eligible voter, a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, and not having been declared mentally incapacitated or convicted of a felony.

The school board is currently made up of seven members — Nuñez, Lori Flores, Stela Fuentez, Rene Gonzales, Yolanda Jurado, Ruben Martinez and Interim Superintendent Arturo Alferez — who typically meet once a month. School board members serve three-year terms and are volunteers.

On Monday, the school board also voted to cancel the May General Election because only incumbents — Fuentez, Gonzales and Jurado — filed to keep their seats. This is the third year in a row that the school board election has been canceled due to too few candidates vying for the seats.