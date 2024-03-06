OBITUARY: Raymond Reza Ramirez

By Big Bend Sentinel

In loving memory of Raymond Reza Ramirez, August 17, 1962 – October 13, 2023.

You don’t have to suffer to learn, but if you don’t learn from suffering, then your life becomes truly meaningless. Meaning makes a great many things endurable –– perhaps everything. Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes because for those who love with their heart and soul there is no such thing as separation. Pray for me, as I did for you. May God bless all of you and bring us together again. Amen.

Funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Merced Cemetery in Marfa, Texas.

