OBITUARY: William B. McDonald

Together we mourn the loss of William B. McDonald, August 9, 1934 – February 14, 2024, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, visionary architect, CopperWorks lighting designer, founder, avid gardener, animal lover, and devoted friend. Bill died quietly in his sleep at home on a health upswing, planning to visit his beloved Marfa in two days. Bill leaves a legacy of loyal friendships and a love for his work that knew no bounds.

Born at home near downtown San Antonio, Bill had an innate passion for architecture and design. High school years found him in Del Rio where his graduation tuxedo fit him throughout his life and his love for Mexico and the Trans-Pecos Far West Texas landscape and adventure began. Bill earned his architecture degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture after a hiatus to serve in the Marines for two years in Japan, a culture forever influencing his design aesthetic. Bill dedicated his over 50 years of architectural practice and distinctive style to the San Antonio and Trans-Pecos areas he loved, leaving an enduring impact on the many projects he touched across Texas. He was devoted to resolving difficult design challenges and incorporating native Texas materials into his projects. Whether with residential, commercial or healthcare clients, he always strove to work alongside the best craftsmen and artisans to achieve his most outstanding results for each client through his deep passion for the outcome to be as special as every one of them.

Bill had a limitless thirst for knowledge, fascination with exploring other cultures and history, enthusiastic love for bamboo and moss, all things Japanese and Mexican, fishing, reading, more fishing, sketching and all the beauty the world had to offer. He devoured books and programs on gardening, cooking, native plants, Texas viticulture, art and design, then insatiably pursued it all. His hand-drawn architectural plans, hand-crafted copper light fixtures and furniture designs are amazing and precious works of art.

Bill was a vibrant and gentle soul with a dry sense of humor and quick wit with a bit of silliness for everyone he knew. One of his greatest attributes was his ability to forge deep and lasting friendships. July 4th architects’ party, anyone? He cherished time spent reminiscing about life’s events over a good strong margarita. What a special touch he had! The void remaining is deeply felt by his dear family and friends who will forever treasure the memories and love we shared. Bill is survived by his soulmate of 37 years, Dr. Janet F. Williams; his cherished daughters Melissa of Waco, Sandy (Andrew Ray) and beloved grandsons Fender and Asher of Houston, Willa of San Antonio; and his adoring sister, Suzanne. We miss him dearly and our hearts indelibly carry his spirit forever.

To honor Bill’s dedication to minimalism and in lieu of flowers, the family requests tribute donations be made to: The Friends of the Marfa Public Library: https://www.marfapubliclibrary.org/friends or the new UT Health San Antonio MSRH Cancer Hospital: https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/hospitalfund

All are invited to share memories with the family during a celebration of life on Sunday, April 14, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Bishop Jones Center of the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas in San Antonio and visit the Bill McDonald-designed pavilion perched above the Cathedral Park basin springs.

