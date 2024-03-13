Annalise Jack Marquez places 2nd in state powerlifting competition

By Big Bend Sentinel

FRISCO — Marfa High School Senior Annalise Jack Marquez competed Wednesday in Frisco at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Meet, placing second overall in the 181 lb. division.

“I am so proud of her and all the other lifters,” said MISD Athletic Director Linda Ojeda. “I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than her.”

Marquez secured second with a total of 955 pounds lifted. With a personal best in squat at 415, 220 bench, and 320 in the deadlift. Marquez’s 415 squat lift was also the highest in her weight class.

Marquez said after last year’s disappointing finish at state, where she “bombed out,” she was excited to come back this year to redeem herself. She learned a lot from last year and attributes the second-place finish to her work heading into the season.

“All that work and all that training it all comes down to the high stakes [environment] today, and she did great,” Ojeda said.

This year, her strategy was to complete the weight she could clear and then attack the more challenging weights, she said. She stated placing second in state means a lot to her, and she is glad she is able to represent the school well.

There to support Marquez at the Comerica Center in Frisco were her grandma, mom, siblings, unofficial “Coach” Jessie Peña and Nathan Peña. Nathan, who also competed in powerlifting, graduated from MISD last year and assisted Marquez with wrapping her knees for the lifts.

Ojeda said she hopes Marquez’s success encourages more high school girls in athletics to sign up for and compete in powerlifting. “You can medal, you can be a state champion, it just takes a lot of commitment,” Ojeda said.