La petición para cambiar el nombre de Elephant Rock genera controversia

A pair of community advocacy groups is campaigning to rename this popular roadside stop “Cibolo Rock” in honor of the area’s history. The rock formation was assigned the name by the state of Texas in the 1960s without community input. “There are hundreds of Elephant Rocks all over the country, why shouldn’t we focus on what makes us special?” Big Bend Conservation Alliance (BBCA) Executive Director Shelley Bernstein wondered. Photo courtesy of BBCA.