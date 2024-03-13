OBITUARY: Ildefonso S. Celaya

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ildefonso S. Celaya, also known as Poncho, age 89, of Alpine, Texas was called to his eternal home on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Big Bend Regional Medical Center.

Poncho was born August 1, 1934, to Maria Santiago Celaya and Federico Celaya in San Vicente, Texas. On December 2, 1957, he married Berta Gallego. After residing in Marathon, Texas, for 29 years and raising six daughters, they moved and made their permanent home in Alpine, Texas. Poncho was a God-fearing selfless man, a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, friend, heavy equipment operator and most gentle of souls. He was a humble man of immeasurable faith, unconditional love for all and passionate about his work and time at the ranch. He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Maria Celaya; brothers Hilario Celaya, Pablo Celaya and Pedro Celaya; and sisters Margarita Sanchez and Ignacia Grano. He is survived by his siblings, Gregorio Celaya and Marcella Portillo; wife Berta Gallego Celaya; daughters Rosella (Lonnie) Salmon of Alpine; Rosalinda (Mike) Cordero of Ft. Stockton, Texas; Lorina (George) McGuire of Odessa, Texas; Dorina Heflin of San Antonio, Texas; Sonya (Jess) Roberts of Denver City, Texas; and Corina (Joe Ray) Ramirez of Alpine. He was blessed with and greatly loved by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with the Most Holy Rosary following at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, with interment following at Holy Angels Cemetery.