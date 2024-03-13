OBITUARY: Olive Evelyn Hill Snow

By Big Bend Sentinel

Olive Evelyn Hill Snow passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on March 7, 2024. Born in Alpine, Texas, on December 6, 1921, to Eva May Hinson and Jesse James Harding Hill, she survived the Great Depression and spent her incredibly interesting childhood in Texas and Arkansas. Olive graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1939 and Draughon Business College in 1940. She went to work in 1941 in the surgeon general’s office, worked as the chief nurses secretary in Ashburn General and William Beaumont army hospitals, the business office at Sul Ross State University, and as the media secretary for Region XIX Education Service Center until retiring in 1981.



She married Frank George Snow, an officer in the U.S. Army, on November 27, 1946. Their first child, Frank James, was born in 1948, Sharon was born in 1950, and William was born in 1960. They lived in Texas, Maryland, Japan and Germany. Olive and George were married for almost 65 years before he passed away in 2011. Olive and George enjoyed traveling the country in their Airstream trailer, and they were members of Paseo Del Norte Texas Unit of WBCCI -–– attending the annual International Rallies whenever possible.



She was an active member of PEO, the Order of The Eastern Star, the Retired Officers Wives Club and the Cielo Vista Garden Club.



After 102 incredible years, Olive is survived by her children Sharon and William, her son-in-law Tom, her grandchildren Cara and Catherine, and her grandson-in-law, Constantine. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her eldest son, Frank James. She joined her family at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine on March 13, 2024.



