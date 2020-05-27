Coronavirus: live updates for the Big Bend region

By Abbie Perrault , Stephen Paulsen

LAST UPDATED 5/31 5:30 p.m.

Tri-county confirmed case count:

Presidio County: 1 active

Brewster County: 1 recovered

Jeff Davis County: 0 confirmed

Tri-county area physicians have said there are presumed positive cases in the region, as some cases which doctors assume are coronavirus are not being tested. Texas continues to be one of the worst-ranked states for testing per capita.

Nearby counties’ case counts:

Pecos: 93

Reeves: 7

Ward: 1

Crane: 23

Ector: 154

Midland: 129

Hudspeth: 2

El Paso: 2,764

Val Verde: 18

1,672 Texans have died from the virus, 64,287 have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 1.07 million people in the state have been tested. We are staying in regular contact with health authorities, schools, businesses and other officials and will update regularly, with timestamps for time-sensitive updates.

TIMELY UPDATES:

(5/23 3:37 p.m.)

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Presidio County was announced by County Judge Cinderela Guevara on Saturday, 5/23. “The case is a female in her 40s and is a travel related case,” a press release read. The Texas Department of State Health Services’ local region is conducting contact tracing to identify if anyone was in contact with the impacted individual.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the tri-county area was an individual in their 60s in South Brewster County, who has since recovered.

(5/21 7:54 p.m.)

There are now at least nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ojinaga, including six men and three women, according to Martín Sánchez, the mayor of Ojinaga.

(4/30 4:27 p.m.)

Officials in Brewster and Jeff Davis counties decided on Thursday to allow their emergency orders to expire and will instead follow Governor Greg Abbott’s reopening plan. Officials in Presidio County initially voted to extend hotel closures to all but nonessential workers until May 15 (echoing a decision made by Marfa city leaders at a Wednesday night meeting) but the state intervened, superseding the local orders and demanding Marfa and Presidio County allow hotels to reopen.

(4/27 2:57 p.m.)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today his stay-at-home order would expire as planned on April 30, and a phased reopening would begin. More on his announcement can be found here.

(4/20 12:40 p.m.)

A young man infected with coronavirus in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico has been announced as recovered.

Here’s what else we know. You can also use the links below to skip to the relevant section:

Information from local, state and federal authorities

Schools, churches and non-governmental institutions

Precautions and staying safe

INFORMATION FROM LOCAL, STATE AND FEDERAL AUTHORITIES

Local

(5/1 6:00 p.m.)

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara rescinded the continuation of the ordinance that limited hotels, motels and short term rentals on Friday evening, 5/1. The county received a phone call from Jeff Oldham, counsel to Governor Greg Abbott’s office, informing them that the local order was more restrictive than the Governor’s, and thus was unlawful. Hotels, motels and short term rentals may open for operation immediately, with no restrictions on capacity.

(4/30 4:39 p.m.)

In a news release Thursday afternoon, 4/30, officials in Brewster County announced the first known coronavirus case in the tri-county region. The patient is in their 60s, lives in South Brewster County and was tested at one of the local drive-through testing sites this weekend. At press time, officials were not yet sure how the individual was infected — though the case is under investigation. The Texas Department of State Health Services has not updated their data to reflect the newly confirmed case. The patient has been ordered to quarantine at home.

State

Texas has taken a number of reopening steps, and The Big Bend Sentinel has covered reopening plans as well as the state’s testing methods.

SCHOOLS, CHURCHES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL INSTITUTIONS

Presidio ISD and Marfa ISD will both provide lunches through at least June 30, according to the districts. More information about pickup times and locations is available on their respective district websites.

Sul Ross State University plans to reopen its campus and have in-person classes beginning in the Fall semester, the school said.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marfa is live-streaming their 10 a.m. Sunday worship service on their Facebook page and is offering Zoom classes. Those who need errands run on their behalf can contact the church. The church itself is open 24 hours and is accepting food donations for the Marfa Food Pantry. Updates on the Holy Week schedule are forthcoming. Call Vicar Mike Wallens at 214-862-7292 or email stpaulsmarfatx@gmail.com.

Pastor Ernesto Zubia at Iglesia Cristiana Jesus es Rey church in Marfa is asking churchgoers to stay home if they don’t feel well.

In a statement, the Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend said it will continue to provide resources to domestic-violence and assault survivors during the coronavirus crisis and asks that people please call ahead to make an appointment. The numbers for assistance and appointments are 432-837-7254 for Alpine, 432-229-4297 for Presidio and 432-371-3147 for Terlingua. The group’s emergency hotline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-834-8256.

PRECAUTIONS AND STAYING SAFE

Local health authorities are still advising that people keep six feet of “social distancing” between individuals who are not from the same household.

Experts recommend people avoid touching their face and wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. A hand washing guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is available here. Health authorities also suggest that people keep their surroundings and clothing clean, as coronavirus can also survive on surfaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a guide on cleaning surfaces, and the American Chemistry Council has a guide of recommended cleaning products.

For individuals who worry they might have been exposed to coronavirus, health officials ask that people contact hospitals and doctors by phone rather than visiting in person. Health care providers will evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether individuals should come in for care. Preventative Care Health Services clinics have separate entrances for anyone suspected of having the virus.

Check our homepage for the latest in depth reporting on the virus and our local community.