Alpine man arrested in connection to Capitol riots, released on $10,000 bond

By Sachi McClendon

ALPINE – An Alpine resident turned himself in to authorities last Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued for his alleged participation in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Sean David Watson is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in addition to knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the arrest warrant.

After appearing in front of a judge in Alpine on Friday, Watson was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to Shane O’Neal, who was appointed to represent Watson in his initial appearance.

“I did what I did, and you can’t undo what’s happened,” Watson said last Friday after being released from jail. “This is all political,” he said. “This is retribution. This is revenge. That’s all it is.”

Watson is one of over 400 people who have been arrested in connection to the riots. On January 6, the joint session of Congress was set to certify the results of the 2020 election when a crowd numbering in the hundreds broke through police lines and entered the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Police scrambled to evacuate the building and the National Guard was deployed.

Watson first appeared on the FBI’s radar just a week after the event. According to the affidavit, one of Watson’s coworkers notified the FBI that Watson was showing off videos he took during the riots to other employees. Soon after FBI agents interviewed Watson, who admitted to attending political rallies in D.C. but denied storming the Capitol.

As The Big Bend Sentinel previously reported, Watson was a lab technician at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center. A spokesperson for the hospital said that Watson is no longer an employee, but wouldn’t say whether his termination was related to the recent charges.

In February, the FBI raided Watson’s home, seizing his cell phone and interviewing him again. This time Watson admitted to participating in the insurrection on Capitol Hill.

The FBI also found texts and photos on Watson’s phone that further tied him to the event. According to the affidavit, he allegedly texted someone, “I am fine. I was one of the people that helped storm the capitol building and smash out the windows. We made history today. Proudest day of my life!”

Watson had been arrested the evening before on January 5 by D.C. Metro police for crossing a police line, according to an arrest report obtained by The Big Bend Sentinel. At the time of the arrest, he was just a block away from the Capitol grounds.

Following the FBI raid, Watson spoke to CBS7 and openly acknowledged his role in the riots. “We just walked around,” Watson told CBS7. “We were chanting. Some of us were singing the national anthem.”

The affidavit released several photos found on Watson’s phone that showed the mob closing in on the Capitol as well as one taken from inside the building. There’s also a photo of Watson in front of a statue, gripping a flag.

The FBI officer investigating the case claimed that Watson tried to delete images of the riot from his phone. Watson denied that last Friday, saying, “I have never tried to delete anything. You can’t undo the past.”

“I don’t try to cover my tracks,” he said. “If I was trying to cover my tracks, I mean look at my house, it speaks for itself.” The front of Watson’s home is covered in political banners, one that reads,“Don’t blame me I voted for Trump!” while another insinuates that President Joe Biden is suffering from dementia.

Yesterday Watson appeared via teleconference before a magistrate judge with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where his case is being handled.