Head brewer at Brick Vault Brewery selected for Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream program

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARATHON –– Amy Oxenham, the head brewer at Brick Vault Brewery in Marathon, has been selected to take part in Samuel Adams “Brewing the American Dream” program –– a philanthropic offshoot of the brewing giant that provides mentorship and financial support to those in the food and beverage industry.

Oxenham is one of 50 moms from across the country chosen for Samuel Adams’ Mother’s Day initiative which aims to support mothers during the pandemic, in which nearly three million women have been laid off from jobs in the past year, according to a press release from the brewing company. “Brewing the American Dream recognizes that moms who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams need more support now more than ever,” the company said.

Over the next year, Oxenham will receive one-on-one mentoring from a brewer at Samuel Adams in addition to financial assistance to support her goals.

“We recognize that supporting moms who are also pursuing their entrepreneur dreams goes beyond just offering help to their businesses right now, so we hope that this initiative can provide some relief to a community that needs some extra support,” Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a press release.

As The Big Bend Sentinel previously reported, Oxenham has been a vocal advocate for getting more women into brewing. She’s a member of The Pink Boots Society, which is a network of women in the beer industry that was created to support women’s growth in the industry. And she hopes to grow the West Texas chapter of the society.

In an online post, Oxenham said, “I’m honored to have been given the opportunity by [Brewing the American Dream] for their mentorship program supporting Moms Brewing the American Dream.”