City council, school board candidate filing deadline Feb. 18

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The City of Marfa and the Marfa Independent School District are accepting applications for city council members and school board trustees until February 18. As of press time, neither the city nor school district reported any applicants.

The City of Marfa is seeking applications to fill three open city council seats as the two-year terms of council members Yoseff Ben-Yehuda, Eddie Pallarez and Buck Johnston come to an end.

The city council is composed of five Marfa citizens who create local policies, approve the final city budget and assist in strategic planning for the town’s future. The legislative body is also responsible for appointing members to Marfa’s boards and commission and advisory committees.

Meetings are typically held twice a month at City Hall, but extra meetings can be required at other times, especially during the budget season in the fall. Council members are paid $50 per meeting.

Candidates will appear on the May 7 general election ballot and will enter into office after a canvassing and swearing in process — historically late May or early June.

Applications are available in English and Spanish at City Hall and on the city’s website: https://cityofmarfa.com/elections. The two-page application may be submitted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 113 South Highland Ave. or mailed to PO Box 787, Marfa, TX 79843. Mailed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on February 18. It is free to apply.

Annual elections are held in the City of Marfa to elect the mayor, who serves a two-year term, and city council members, who serve two-year staggered terms.

In order to be eligible to run for city council, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and must be 18 years of age or older. Applicants must have resided within the state of Texas for at least 12 months, and have resided within the city of Marfa for at least six months (and continue to hold residence within Marfa city limits). Viable candidates cannot have been declared mentally incapacitated without the right to vote and cannot have been convicted of a felony.

School board

Open candidate filing for the Marfa ISD general election will extend through Friday, February 18, with four school board seats up for election. School board members serve three-year terms and meet around once a month at the high school. It is a volunteer position.

Seats 5, 6 and 7, held by Ernie Villarreal, Shawn Brugette and Teresa Nuñez, are up for election. Seat 2, which was previously held by Katie Price Fowlkes before she resigned from the board this month, will also need to be filled through 2023 until Fowlkes’ term is up.

Nuñez and Villarreal intend to run for reelection, according to Superintendent Oscar Aguero, but no applications have been received at press time. When applying, candidates must state which seat or place they intend to run for. The election will take place May 7.

Interested candidates can pick up application packets at the Marfa ISD Administration Office.

To qualify to serve on the Marfa ISD School Board, candidates must not be a teacher or otherwise an employee of the school district. They must also be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age and have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and within the school district for at least six months. They must also be eligible and registered to vote in Marfa.